Will your stomach answer the call to adventure?

We’re firmly of the opinion that eating a tasty burger is, in and of itself, already a reward. But if you’re looking for even more incentive, Burger King Japan has added a pair of double cheeseburgers that won’t just provide you with sustenance and joy, but also armor to wear as you fight against the hordes of Hell.

“The return of Lilith’s fury,” reads the text at the top of Burger King’s announcement, accompanied by a suitably pissed-off picture of the Diablo video game franchise’s Queen of the Succubi. The “return” here has a double meaning, as the latest game in the series, Diabolo IV, has just been released, and Burger King Japan is bringing back two of the Diabolo-themed burgers it first offered back in December, the Lilith Spicy Tomato Double Whopper Cheese and Diablo Garlic Double Cheeseburger.

This isn’t just a chance to go back for seconds on the sandwiches, though, it’s a compelling call to go back for thirds and beyond. That’s because if you order either of the Diabolo burgers as part of a set with fries and a drink, you’ll also receive a card with a serial number to input within Diablo IV for pieces of the “Mysterious Frown,” a set of armor cosmetics for the game’s necromancer class.

▼ The five-piece set consists of a helm, chest plate, gloves, pants, and boots, and yes, the helmet does evoke thoughts of the Burger King mascot character’s crown.

▼ The Lilith Spicy Tomato Double Whopper Cheese (1,760 yen [US$13] for a set) is made with two all-beef patties, two slices of cheddar cheese, two slices of gouda, and a spicy chili garlic tomato sauce.

▼ The Diablo Garlic Double Cheeseburger (1,730 yen for a set) also has two beef patties, but goes with just cheddar for its four slices of cheese, a “spic sauce” instead of tomato, and adds spicy smoked garlic flakes.

In order to get the full armor set, you’re going to have to eat five burgers, but each Burger King branch will only be giving out cards for one specific piece of equipment. So in addition to five burgers, you’re also going to need to visit five different Burger Kings. Thankfully, the chain has taken the guesswork out of the process with a location finder on its special Diablo burger website here, and if you’re looking for one of the possible routes through Tokyo to the full set, you could go to the following locations.

● Takadanobaba (helmet)

● Osaki (chest)

● Shibuya Center-gai (gloves)

● Shimokitazawa Minamiguchi (pants)

● Akihabara Showa-dori (boots)

With Diablo’s defining design structure of making multiple expeditions into its dungeons to obtain all the loot you want, the structure of Burger King’s promotion actually sounds pretty close to the spirit of playing the game.

The Diablo burgers are on sale now, with the armor cards being given out while supplies last.

Source: PR Times, Burger King Japan

Top image PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Burger King Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!