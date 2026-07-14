This Ghibli mystery makes us wonder if some Pom Poko-esque shapeshifting has been going on.

In the entire catalogue of Studio Ghibli films, one of the cutest and most beloved characters of all is Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro. Technically, though, “Totoro” actually goes by the name “Oo Totoro” (“Big Totoro”), because there are other Totoros in the film, namely “Chuu Totoro” (“Medium Totoro”), and “Shou Totoro” (“Small Totoro”).

Usually, the differences between them are easy to discern – the Big Totoro is grey, with whiskers, the Medium Totoro is blue with no whiskers, and the Small Totoro is white, with no whiskers, no arms and no mouth.

However, this latest release from Ghibli specialty retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku has us scratching our heads because…

▼ …who’s this guy?

According to the store, this is the My Neighbor Totoro Silicone Mini Coin Purse (Blue), which doesn’t bring us any closer to understanding who this is. Its blue colour makes us think it might be the Medium Totoro, but those whiskers lead us to believe otherwise. Plus, other than the colour, it looks identical to the My Neighbor Totoro Silicone Mini Coin Purse (Grey), which is more in line with the large grey Totoro we know and love from the film.

We don’t remember any Pom Poko-esque shapeshifting happening in My Neighbour Totoro, but that seems to be a plausible explanation for this odd new blue Totoro.

Of course, this could just be the chain giving Totoro fans a new colourway option for the big guy, and in any case they’re both very cute. Designed to be used as mini coin purses, these cute characters come with detachable keychains so you can attach them to a bag or backpack.

▼ When they’re not being used for practical purposes, they make for very cute decorations.

The rotund beliies add to the cuteness, but they’re practical too, giving them enough room to hold other small accessories like keys.

▼ Each purse measures 5.7 × 4.7 × 4.1 centimetres (2.2 × 1.9 × 1.6 inches)

It would be sad to have to choose one over the other, as they look completely happy together. The only thing better than one Totoro is two, and the mysteries surrounding the blue Totoro only work to ignite our imagination over its origin story.

At 2,200 yen (US$13.60) each, we might just have to buy them both, because a pair this cute shouldn’t be separated. Plus, every journey is bound to be a little more magical with two Totoros along for the ride, even if we’re not sure where one of them came from.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

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