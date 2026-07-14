Make every meal a Ghibli one, with Kiki’s Delivery Service also joining the dinner party.

Sometimes a movie can be so captivating that you can barely tear yourself away from the screen to deal with life’s other callings, like getting a proper meal. It’s a quandary that Studio Ghibli is no doubt aware of when it comes to its own stable of animated films, because now it’s giving us a placemat that features all the members of the main cast from My Neighbour Totoro.

Called the “Ookina koe de” Placemat, with “Ookina Koe de” meaning “In a loud voice”, this sweet product depicts all three Totoros – Small, Medium and Large – with the Catbus and sisters Mei and Satsuki, all shouting at the top of their lungs.

Exactly what they’re shouting is up for your imagination to decide, but the way it’s depicted, with beautifully woven tapestry, captures the warmth of Ghibli’s hand-drawn animation in such a way that it could almost be an anime cell from the film.

Though this particular scene doesn’t appear in the movie, it serves to capture the bold, loud nature of the characters, who can be seen calling out to friends over the way, and to neighbours from across fields in the film. Then there’s the roar-off that takes place between Mei and Totoro when they first meet, and Totoro’s equally impressive roar at the bus stop, which is one of the most famous scenes in the film.

▼ It’s almost as if you can hear the characters’ voices through the fabric, shouting at you to eat your meal.

While the Totoro placemat is a brand new release from Donguri Kyowakoku, the studio’s specialty retail chain, the store has also restocked two other placemats featuring characters from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ The “Akai Hana” (“Red Flower”) Placemat shows black cat Jiji surrounded by a field of red flowers.

▼ The “Jiji to Aozora” (“Jiji and Blue Skies”) Placemat brings the freedom of flight to every mealtime

Whether you’re using them for yourself, or laying them out on the table for guests, these gorgeous placemats serve to add colour and fun to every meal. Measuring 48 x 33 centimetres (18.9 × 13 inches), each placemat retails for 1,650 yen (US$10.19), and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online while stocks last.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

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