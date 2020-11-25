But will the green tea gift taste as good as it looks?

At Starbucks in Japan, every season is like Christmas, with limited-edition drinks and treats bringing a smile to our faces as the buds begin to form in spring, then throughout the heat of summer and as the leaves fall during the autumn months.

So when Christmas actually does arrive, Starbucks goes all out with the presents, unloading a sackful of merchandise and Frappuccino after Frappuccino to keep the party going from late November right up to Christmas Day.

After seeing what was inside our first festive Frappuccino for 2020, it’s now time to follow up with this year’s second Christmas release: the Matcha Matcha White Chocolate Frappuccino, which went on sale today.

We lined up to try the new treat as soon as it went on sale, and although matcha might not seem very festive at first, it’s actually pretty perfect, as the topping is designed to resemble the look of a Christmas tree covered in snow.

▼ This Christmas tree is made out of whipped cream and crumbled matcha brownie pieces

The look of a snow-covered festive tree spreads throughout the beverage, thanks to the aromatic matcha sauce and white chocolate syrup, and the cup itself is adorned with decorative stars to resemble ornaments on the tree.

The white chocolate and bittersweet matcha is an exquisite pairing, giving us rich yet refreshing flavours filled with notes of earthy green tea and milky cream. It was so incredibly delicious that it didn’t take us long to finish it, and we vowed to follow the staff recommendation to add chocolate sauce and chocolate chips for even more decadence next time.

For those who prefer their Christmas drinks hot, there’s also a latte version available. The Matcha Matcha White Chocolate latte is deliciously warming and has some added sweetness in the form of powdered sugar atop the Christmas tree.

The Matcha Matcha White Chocolate Frappuccino is available in a tall size only, for 590 yen (US$5.60) plus tax, while prices start at 450 for a short latte. Both drinks will be on the menu for a limited time, from 25 November to 25 December.

Starbucks’ second festive drinkware range will also be on the shelves in Japan from 30 November, so you can snuggle up with a festive blanket while you sip on your Christmas trees this holiday season!

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]