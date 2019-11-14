A tumbler with a built-in snow dome and a mug with a whipped cream lid are just some of the highlights in the new collection.

After a year of limited-edition Starbucks drinkware collections, covering everything from cats to cherry blossoms, the global coffeehouse chain is winding down with a gorgeous range for the 2019 holiday season.

Like the first instalment in this year’s holiday season collection, this new lineup of goods looks set to sell out as soon as it arrives in stores, with 18 gorgeous limited-edition items featuring pretty pastels and an array of cute details, including a mug with a whipped cream lid!

Let’s take a look at the second instalment in the range, using the corresponding numbers in the image below.

1. Lace Tumbler (1,800 yen)

2. Heatproof Heart Glass Mug (2,400 yen)

3. Cutlery Set (2,000 yen)

4. Snow Dome TOGO Red Cup (3,900 yen)

5. 2020 Starbucks New Year’s cards three-piece set (1,000 yen)

6. White Crystal Ribbon Mug (2,000 yen)

7. Pink and Silver Curved Stainless Bottle (3,900 yen)

8. Brilliant Pink Mug (2,000 yen)

9. Slim Handy Stainless Bottle Pink (4,000 yen)



10. One Touch Stainless Bottle White (3,950 yen)

11. Pearl Stainless Tumbler (3,400 yen)

12. Bearista Snow Globe Tumbler (2,300 yen)

13. Pearl Purple Stainless Mug (2,600 yen)

14. Ribbon Lid Canister (2,400 yen)

15. Whip Mug (2,500 yen)

16. Journal Book & Clear Pouch (2,000 yen)

17. Starbucks Card Winter Animals

18. Starbucks Card Snowman

* Starbucks cards can be issued with a deposit of 1,000 yen or more

While we’d happily go home with the entire range, we’ve got our eye on items 12, 13, and 15 in particular. The new range is set to go on sale at Starbucks stores and online from 22 November until 25 December, so get in quick to avoid missing out, and don’t forget to get your hands on the Ichie Taguma x Dessert Chocolat Discovery while you’re there!

Source, images: Starbucks Japan Press Release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!