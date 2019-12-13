Creating your own Pokémon PON stamp is so much easier with this new website!

This probably isn’t the first time you’ve heard about Pokémon PON, the Japanese hanko stamps that combine your name with your favorite Pokémon characters. The collection includes an impressive 386 different Pokémon to choose from that you can pair with your name.

They were only available through certain websites before, but now the ordering process has been made easier with an original Pokémon PON website!

▼ Here’s just a sample of the Kanto region Pokémon available to choose from.

The collection includes 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region, 100 from the Johto region, and 135 from the Joenn region (which you probably already know if you’re a diehard fan of SoraNews24 and Pokémon).

▼ Want those adorable baby Pokémon? Check out the Johto region.

▼ Or maybe your favorites are in the Joenn region.

The Pokémon PON website makes it easier than ever to order your personalized stamp. You start with the name and character, and each hanko stamp can fit up to three Japanese kanji. “But I don’t have a Japanese kanji name!” you may be lamenting. Lucky for you, these can also be created with up to six Roman alphabet characters or up to five characters of either the Japanese hiragana or katakana alphabets.

You can then choose from either a self-ink type, a wood type, or a black type. We also like that they’re available in three different fonts, each of which give a slightly different impression.

▼ You can choose from standard, a thin font, or a bold font. So many ways to customize!

You can officially use these hanko stamps at many Japanese banks (but read the website carefully to see which ones are excluded), or you could just stamp it onto whatever you like.

As for price? A quick search of the site reveals they’ll cost you anywhere between 2,200 and 5,200 yen (between US$20.24 and $47.83). This would be a great way to treat yourself or give as a gift!

