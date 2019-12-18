It’s the perfect interior addition for the dedicated Sleemon fans!

For those who don’t know, the Pokémon video games and anime aren’t officially called “Pokémon” in Japan. They’re called “Pocket Monster,” and Pokémon was originally just an abbreviated form of the term that eventually got elevated to the franchise’s title in the rest of the world.

Therefore, despite appearances, this giant, furniture-class stuffed animal is most certainly not a Pokémon. Yes, yes, it does look quite a bit like the perpetually sleepy Pokémon species Snorlax, but don’t let your eyes deceive you.

According to the description from Etsy artist KnotAgainByAmina, this product is a “Sleeping Monster,” and no amount of creative condensing could ever change that designation into “Pokémon,” though maybe you could say this is a Sleemon.

Regardless of what it’s called, this huge interior statement is made of soft blanket yarn, and comes with a supply of shredded foam to fill its ample belly. However, you’ll have to handle the actual stuffing, and close up the final stitches, yourself (instructions for both are included in the package, however).

▼ Mistaking this for a Pokémon bed would be as silly as mistaking that “Chinchilla bed” for Totoro!

Accessing the product page (here) from Japan gives us a price of 397,727 yen (US$3,680), though that might be slightly different for shoppers in the U.S., where the seller is based. Some might say that’s a crazy amount of money to drop on a single fan-service item, but this appears to be the only piece of Sleeping Monster merchandise in the world, and as we all know, true Sleemon fans obviously aren’t the kind of people to put a price cap on their fandom.

Source, images: Etsy/KnotAgainByAmina

