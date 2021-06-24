U-Treasure’s new pieces are so nice they’re Poké-graced twice.

As clearly explained by the franchise’s “Gotta catch ‘em all” slogan, Pokémon fans generally aren’t satisfied with just a single species of Pocket Monster. But as fun as it is to try to fill up your in-game Pokédex or amass a diverse collection of plushies, if you’re picking out a high-end Pokémon fashion accessory, budget constraints usually mean you can’t choose all of ‘em.

So it’s nice that the latest Pokémon pieces from Japanese jewelry designer U-Treasure are a combo creation where two different Pocket Monsters share the spotlight.

One half of the duo on this open-ended fork ring is Snorlax, seen partaking in its favorite activity: a luxuriously long nap, with its mouth wide-open and a paw resting on its soft, ample belly. Loop around to the other end of the ring, and you’ll find Munchlax, Snorlax’s pre-evolution form, also engaged in its most common behavior…

…because the pair are accompanied by a bounty of Oran and Pecho Berries, with Munchlax happily snacking on one held in its hands.

The design is being offered in four different materials: silver, 18-karat gold, 18-karat pink gold, and platinum, with prices ranging from 17,600 yen (US$170) to 111,000 yen. Orders can be placed here through the U-Treasure online shop, which is also still happy to provide Psyduck necklaces.

