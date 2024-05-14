Pikachu and pals team up with makeup maker &be.

No one can deny that Pokémon are cute, but is there beauty to them too? Japanese cosmetics maker &be seems to think so, as it’s teaming up with four of the most famous Pocket Monster species for a multi-purpose makeup/sunblock that’s coming out just in time for the summer sunshine.

Pikachu, Snorlax, Jigglypuff, and Eevie will be appearing on special containers of &be’s UV Primer, a combination primer/skin serum that also functions as a sunblock. Each Pokémon’s image color roughly corresponds to the respective primer color.

▼ Clockwise from top left: Shinu Glow (Pikachu), the all-new Sky Glow (Snorlax), Pink Glow (Jigglypuff), and Standard (Eevie)

For an extra-playful touch, &be says the characters poses were chosen so that you’ll have a Poké-pal giving you a high-five.

▼ Though in the case of Snorlax and Jigglypuff it looks more like a double high-five, with a chest bump for good measure.

&be is also rolling out special Pokémon packaging for its Founcealer foundation/concealer sets, which contain orange and either beige, light beige, or light pink shades.

The Pokémon UV Primer is priced at 2,750 yen (US$18) per tube, and the Founcealer set at 3,850 yen. Both go on sale June 1 and will be available for a limited time, and should be just the thing to protect your skin at this year’s Pikachu Outbreak in Yokohama.

Source, images: PR Times

