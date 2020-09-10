Nothing says ‘2020 Burger‘ more than this monstrosity, but how does it taste?

Back in 2018, Burger King announced a limited edition ‘Chocolate Whopper‘ for an April Fools Day joke. However, because it’s 2020, a.k.a. the Year Where Everything Is Awful, Burger King decided to go ahead and officially release a real version of the Chocolate Whopper. Not a cake or some similar kind of cop out, but a real burger with chocolate sauce. While the name alone might be enough to make some of your stomachs turn, the Chocolate Whopper turned out to be a huge success.

Of course, we at SoraNews24 are always up for a challenge; after all, we have defeated many a gastrointestinal monstrosity in the past and so we were keen to test this bad boy out. There was only one problem – the Chocolate Whopper is only available in Taiwan, a four-hour flight away from SoraNews24 HQ. In fact, the Chocolate Whopper was released in celebration of Taiwan’s Tainan branch of Burger King, which re-opened after a ten-year absence. Upon the burger’s release, a store record was set with 506 burgers sold in one day.

Given the current situation, travelling was not an option for us, so we went for the next best thing: making it ourselves.

We brought home a regular Cheese Whopper, ready to create magic. The Chocolate Whopper uses Hershey’s Syrup, so we could faithfully recreate it.

▼ Time to pour on some Hershey’s…

▼ Not enough yet…

▼ Still not enough…

▼ Perfect!

If we’re being honest, it looks… well, pretty awful. It almost seems a shame to waste a perfectly tasty looking burger with all this chocolate sauce, but maybe we’re being too hasty. While it certainly looks abysmal, we don’t know how it tastes yet. Let’s tuck in.

Believe it or not, it’s actually pretty tasty, according to our Japanese-language writer P.K. Sanjun, who pulled taste test duty. In fact, it may even be tastier than a regular cheeseburger. While he was worried that meat and chocolate wouldn’t go together, the chocolate sauce actually compliments the burger quite well. For a start, the chocolate sauce brings a nice balance to the burger. Cheese Whoppers usually have a slight sour edge to them, but when combined with the sweet chocolate the sourness is cancelled out. Secondly, the bittersweetness of the chocolate sauce helps bring out the burger’s umami taste, creating a delicious, unique flavour.

While you may balk at the idea of chocolate sauce in a burger, try to go into it without any preconceived notions and you may be pleasantly surprised. You may even grow to prefer it over the regular Cheese Whopper! If you’re a fan of foods like sweet and sour pork, it’s not like this is really much different. It can’t be too bad if 506 burgers were sold in one day, after all.

Burger King have not announced a Japan release of the Chocolate Whopper yet, so you want to taste test this bad boy out yourself, just head down to your local Burger King armed with a bottle of Hershey’s syrup. Or if you’re still not swayed to the sweeter side of things, you can try and recreate previous Burger King monstrosities the SoraNews24 team have taken on (trust us, you’re better off trying the Chocolate Whopper. Your stomach will thank you later).

