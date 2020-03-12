“It’s super effective!” should really be the tagline for this new Pokémon soap product.

A new Pokémon-themed medicinal hand soap from Muse went on sale on March 2 in Japan. The soap company has previously partnered with other popular children’s characters such as Doraemon and Minions from the Despicable Me franchise, and this time Pikachu is the latest mascot chosen to motivate children into combating germs.

▼ Muse non-touch foaming hand soap: Pokémon design

A dollop of blue soda lemon-scented foam soap is automatically released from the no-touch dispenser, which is colored yellow to pay respect to Pikachu. When washing your hands, the color of the soap bubbles will also begin to change.

The soap bottle itself also features one of three randomly selected illustrations of Pokémon under the label. After peeling it off to make the secret Pokémon visible, simply set the bottle inside the dispenser to use it:

As of now, there is no set price for the Pokémon hand soap–individual stores and businesses are able to set their own standards.

Net users reacted to the product release with a variety of excited comments:

“What a perfectly timed item to teach kids good hand-washing habits.”

“‘For kids?!’ I’m a grown-up and I’m gonna go look for this!”

“It’s kind of ironic that a product promoting good hygiene has a picture of a mouse on it.”

“Will your hands ‘pika pika’ [sparkle] once you’ve used it?”

“It would be even cooler if the bubbles came out in the shape of Pikachu.”

Now that we’ve got cleanliness for the kids covered, next time you’re about to find yourself in the midst of a group of hardcore otaku, perhaps plan on taking one of these anime girl soap bars with you as well.

Source: Livedoor News/Anime Hack via Hachima Kiko

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!