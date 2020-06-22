Lazy cooks can now feel like sushi pros.

If you’ve been to Japan, you’ve probably heard of Don Qujiote, or “Donki” as it’s more commonly known. This discount retail chain sells everything from snacks and vibrators through to smartwatches and fake grass lingerie, making it a convenient one-stop shop for locals and tourists looking for unusual items at super cheap prices.

In amongst all the weird and wonderful products at Don Quijote is a pre-made meals section, where you’ll find tasty options like bento boxes, onigiri rice balls and sushi. While the choices here are usually run-of-the-mill and no different to what’s available at other stores and supermarkets around the country, sometimes you’ll find something surprising in the refrigerated area, like Twitter user Hayabusa (@LV834Burushichi) did recently.

Nestled in between packages of pre-made rice and pre-made sushi, Hayabusa found something that wasn’t quite like the others. It wasn’t just rice and it wasn’t quite sushi…or was it? It sure looked like sushi, but with one vital ingredient missing: the topping.

▼ “Donki sells something amazing”

The barcode sticker on the package says “tada no sumeshi“, (“just sumeshi“), with “sumeshi” being the vinegared rice used to make sushi. What makes this particularly surprising is the fact that not only is this rice vinegared, it’s been pre-moulded too, so all you have to do is pop some slices of fresh fish on top to create authentic sushi in seconds.

While it looks like a logical product to make for customers — after all, you can easily buy slices of raw fish called sashimi at stores to use as toppings — moulded rice pieces like this are a rare find, and many people online were surprised to discover that such a thing existed.

“Wow, these would be great for a party – put the toppings on a separate plate and people can add their favourites.”

“I love vinegared rice so this is perfect for me!”

“Omg these would save me so much time when making sushi for the family!”

“I need this! I never have vinegar in the pantry so when I make sushi at home it doesn’t taste authentic.”

“I love it when they sell ingredients separately – assembling things right before eating makes the meal taste fresher.”

Not only does assembling sushi just before eating make it taste fresher, it also helps you feel like a sushi master too. And considering it takes decades to master the art of making sushi, a shortcut like this for 298 yen (US$2.79) is a very small price to pay for an otherwise expensive experience.

