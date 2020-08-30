It falls somewhere between impressive and terrifying. We’ll let you decide.

Dekavita C is a popular Japanese energy drink, with the name coming from the words dekai (“big”), mixed with vitamins (“vita”), and a C on the end for Vitamin C.

For their latest commercial, they’ve enlisted the help of five of Japan’s most popular mascot characters. The stars of the commercial are internet favourite Kumamon, jiggly prankster Funasshi, hardcore drummer Nyango Star, cucumber fan Kaparu and famously ugly Sento-kun.

And while regional mascots are usually known for being adorable (although not always), these mascots undergo an unusual transformation when they take a sip of Dekavita C.

▼ Here’s Nyangostar, Funasshi and Kaparu with Akkuma, a purple mascot from Hokkaido

The commercial begins as the mascots are all taking in the afternoon breeze, each taking a sip of their Dekavita C. The regions that they represent are all subtly displayed in the commercial too, for example Kumamon is taking a swig in front of Kumamoto train station.

▼ Here’s the full video in all its glory.

Then there’s a soothing voice: “When you need to recharge, I’ve heard you should drink Dekavita C. I wonder if that’s true? I wonder if that’s true….”

The voice fades away, and the characters transform, each turning into something you might see in a Godzilla movie.

▼ Before…

▼ …after!

▼ Feeling thirsty yet?

You’d expect from a country that has its fair share of unique advertisements, viewers would be numb to how bizarre they can be, but Japanese netizens had their fair share of comments on the commercial nonetheless.

“They’re pretty scary… but after you’ve watched it enough times they become kind of cool!”

“Funasshi didn’t change at all, he’s just as goofy as ever.”

“I want the transformed characters to start battling!”

“Whatever is coming out of Funasshi looks pretty disgusting.”

The company plans to make more promotional materials, such as billboards and newspaper adverts, in each mascot’s home region. So if you’re keen to see more of Funasshi’s mysterious discharge, get yourself to Funabashi City in Chiba Prefecture. You might see a familiar face there if you do!

Source: Youtube/サントリー公式チャンネル（SUNTORY）via NetLab

Images: Youtube/サントリー公式チャンネル（SUNTORY）

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!