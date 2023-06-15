A new surf and turf burger is born.

“Surf and turf” is a phrase you don’t often see in Japan, but Burger King is here to popularise the term with its new Shrimp Whopper.

▼ The promo poster hails the new release as “A real Shrimp x Beef Burger in Japan“, with “Surf & Turf” written above “Shrimp x Beef”

The Shrimp Whopper is available in three different sizes — regular, double and junior — with each containing at least one of the chain’s classic flame-grilled 100-percent beef patties, along with some plump garlic shrimp marinated in spices and herbs such as parsley, black and white pepper, and chili peppers.

Lettuce, tomato and onion rings complete the ingredient lineup, along with creamy mayonnaise to add some refreshing contrast to the surf and turf mix. Both the regular Shrimp Whopper (below) and the Double Shrimp Whopper contain the same amount of shrimp…

…however, the Double Shrimp Whopper adds an extra beef patty for more turf with your surf.

The Shrimp Whopper Junior looks teeny tiny by comparison, with less shrimp and a smaller beef patty, but it promises to be equally tasty. Its small size makes it a great option for those diving into the world of surf and turf for the first time.

The new burgers will be available at most Burger King branches around Japan from 16 June, although they’ll be unavailable at the Tokyo Racecourse and Youme Town Omuta branches, and the Hakata Station Chikushi Exit branch will have the burgers on their menu from early July.

The Whoppers are priced at 540 yen (US$3.83) for the Junior, 890 yen for the Regular and 1,240 yen for the Double, and like the current Diablo-themed burgers, they’re only available for a limited time while stocks last.

Source, images: PR Times

