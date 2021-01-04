Can you put a price on true comfort? Dolce & Gabbana can.

One of the top songs of 2020 in Japan was “Kosui” (meaning “perfume”) by Eito. The song was so huge that it caused a run on Dolce & Gabbana perfume simply by mentioning it in the chorus: “It’s because of that Dolce & Gabbana perfume of yours.”

As a lifelong musician himself, our writer Mr. Sato strives to keep his finger on the pulse of pop culture. So, he not only bought some Dolce & Gabbana perfume himself, he bathed in it.

However, he still couldn’t quite get why it was because of that Dolce & Gabbana perfume, so he sought out a deeper understanding of the fashion brand.

He was planning to buy some more fragrance at the official Dolce & Gabbana store in Ginza so he could soak his entire wardrobe in it, when he suddenly found something even better. Sitting among their many luxury goods was an official Dolce & Gabbana face mask. It was perfect for these bleak times that demand a stylishly bleak accessory.

As you might expect, such a high-end mask doesn’t come cheap. The cost came out to 11,000 yen (US$107) after tax.

To put that in perspective, under current prices you could buy 2,500 regular masks for the same price.

▼ On the basis that he recently bought 250 masks for 1,000 yen ($10)

But it would be worth the price if Mr. Sato could truly understand Eito’s feelings by having the soft material of Dolce & Gabbana wrapped around his own face.

Mr. Sato was given a choice of four masks and went with the Neoprene Dot & Baroque Print style. It was more on the ostentatious side and sort of resembled a Michael Jackson album cover, but our star reporter demands to be seen wherever he may be.

Despite its high price, the mask was still able to surprise Mr. Sato with how comfortable it was. The material was very soft and breathable and the elastics didn’t irritate his ears at all.

It was tight but not oppressively so. Our reporter has tried on a lot of different masks — and we mean a lot of different masks — but he might just consider this to be the nicest one yet.

Giving it a 95 out of 100 for wearability, he decided to add this mask to his regular rotation.

Although he is no closer to understanding what the hell Eito is singing about, Mr. Sato still came out ahead in this situation, and it was just the thing to wear while cheering the singer-songwriter on during Japan’s traditional year-end song battle.

Photos © SoraNews24

