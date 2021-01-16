Coro Coro Vegetable is by kids and for kids, and it looks deliciously nutritious!

Have you ever imagined how cool it would be to design your own snack? You could tailor the specifications until it was perfectly suited to your own strange tastes, and then feel a thrum of pride whenever you walked past it in the supermarket. Inventive snack company Calbee encourages these flights of fancy with their yearly Sweets Contest, which premiered back in 2011.

In 2019 the theme of the contest was “a healthy sweet snack that incorporates vegetables.” Judges received 1,032 entries from 23 schools and community spaces across Tokyo and the prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Tochigi, and here was the winning entry:

▼ Coro Coro Vegetable by Ryuma Hirose, a sixth-grader in elementary school.

Coro Coro is a stylized take on korokoro, a Japanese word used to describe things that are squat and can roll around. Here that word seems to apply to the colorful cubes that make up the snack, which each resemble tiny, nutritious dice. The snack technicians at Calbee rolled up their sleeves, pun unintended, and set to work making Ryuma’s snack into a reality.

▼ So many tasty, tasty cubes.

The cubes that comprise the Coro Coro Vegetable come in six different vegetal flavors: corn, carrot, sweet potato, edamame, purple potato, and red bean. The vegetables come in a variety of textures and tastes, with each Coro Coro Vegetable containing 64 individual cubes artfully arranged in the Rubik’s Cube-style design you see before you.

▼ The sweets have a limited run, as it’s so hard to stack them into cubes by hand.

The snack stays tasty for 45 days after purchase and can be purchased at either the Tokyo Station Calbee+ Store or the Calbee online store for 800 yen (US$7.70). Make sure to snap one up soon, though, as these funny little cubes are only available while stocks last.

Source, images: PR Times

