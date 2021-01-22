Even after being in business for 200 years, this Kyoto confectioner is still coming up with great ideas.

Recently, we’ve been spending a lot of time looking longingly at Japan’s fruit sandwich desserts. However, there’s another bread-based sweet snack that now has our full attention.

Kyoto confectioner Kameya Yoshinaga was founded in 1803, and offers the wide array of traditional sweets you’d expect from a company that’s been in business for more than two centuries. They’re not afraid of innovating, though, and one of their more recent creations is Slice Yokan.

Ordinarily, yokan, which is made from sweet red bean paste, comes in firm gelatin blocks. Kameya Yoshinaga, though, hit on the idea of slicing it thin, almost like sliced cheese.

Just tear open a slice, lay it on a piece of bread, and stick it in a toaster oven for a bit until everything gets nice and melty, and presto, you’ve got yourself a delicious, gooey, sweet snack!

Kameya Yoshinaga boasts that it uses high-quality Tanba Dainagon Azuki beans, sourced from growers in Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, seasoned with a bit of butter and a sprinkle of Okinawa sea salt.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Kameya Yoshinaga has also developed a chocolate version, called Slice Yokan Cacao.

Each slice here is a half-and-half deal, half sweet red bean with poppy seeds, and half dandelion chocolate, which has a hint of tartness, with cacao nibs.

The all-sweet bean Slice Yokan is priced at 500 yen (US$4.85) for a two-slice pack, while 595 yen will get you four slices of Slice Yokan Cacao. Both are available through Kameya Yoshinaga’s online store (standard here, Cacao here). Just don’t blame us if once you’ve eaten them you can never go back to just jam for your toast.

