He must be healin’ pretty good about himself now.

I remember a teacher once telling me that everyone has something they excel at. However, back then if your talent was, say, making an amazing amount of thick foam from the tiniest drop of soap, your skill would probably go largely unnoticed compared to a star baseball player or classical pianist.

Times have changed though, and thanks to the Internet all of these obscure talents can finally come out to shine. Some people even get the best of both worlds, like Takayuki Haranishi.

Already a successful comedian in his own right as a member of the manzai duo Fujiwara, Haranishi was also able to let his secondary genius shine on YouTube recently.

▼ Takayuki Haranishi (left) and Toshifumi Fujimoto (right) are Fujiwara

You see, Harashi has a very particular set of skills — skills that he acquired over a very long career. Skills that make him a nightmare for any so-called “number one fan” of Pretty Cure.

He can correctly identify any character from the long running series simply by touching a figurine of them. What makes this especially impressive is that Pretty Cure, thanks to rebooting itself every year, it boasts a record-setting roster of 64 main magical warrior girls, or 69 if you want to count the starting lineup of Tropical Rouge! Pretty Cure which begins at the end of this month.

So watch with amazement at how Haranishi can tell which one is which simply by feeling up their statuettes. Although the video is in Japanese, it’s pretty easy to follow once they get into the challenge about four minutes in. The only Japanese word you’ll really need to know is “seikai” which means “correct!”

One by one, Fujiwara’s straight-man Toshifumi Fujimoto hands his blindfolded partner a figure. After some careful examination, Haranishi says the correct name of the character… every… single… time.

▼ Haranishi: “Heart Catch Pretty Cure, Cure Sunshine”

Fujimoto: “Seikai!!!”

▼ Haranishi: “From Suite Pretty Cure, Cure Muse”

Fujimoto: “Seikai!!!”

▼ Haranishi: “Smile Pretty Cure’s Cure Sunny”

Fujimoto: “Ahhh…. SEIKAI!!!”

Normally, a 49-year-old man being able to distinguish over five dozen characters from a TV show geared towards little girls might seem a tad odd. Haranishi, however, is quite special, because as long-time watchers of the series know, he isn’t just a fan, he is a Pretty Cure magical girl warrior himself!

▼ Behold, Takayuki Haranishi transforms into Cure Gorilla!

While that probably makes his ability more understandable, it’s still an impressive feat, and viewers of the video offered their congratulations on his accomplishment.

“Cure Gorilla is powerful.”

“Notice how he could understand the series they came from first. Wow!”

“I like how he always pretends he doesn’t know before saying the right answer. Always a show boat.”

“I guess he really likes Pretty Cure.”

“Cure Gorilla means business.”

“That’s why I love Haranishi-san.”

Considering the show itself earned a Guinness World Record for it’s constantly growing cast, it would seem pretty easy to call in an official and have Haranishi leverage his talent into some Guinness gold too.

Then he could elevate himself to the ranks of that love hotel with 500 types of parfait and Puskar Nepal, who successfully kicked himself in the head 134 times in one minute.

Source: YouTube/Fujiwara Chogokin via My Game News Flash

Images: YouTube/Fujiwara Chogokin

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!