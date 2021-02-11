When a master of nerikiri turns his attention to the phenomenal anime hit, desert magic happens.
Junichi Mitsubori (@c9z_mj on Twitter)) is a Japanese confectioner who’s particularly skilled at making nerikiri. Literally meaning “knead and cut,” nerikiri is a mixture of sweet white bean paste and gyuhi, a kind of extra-soft mochi. Dense yet pliable, it can be shaped into just about any shape the confectioner wants, and this set of nine pieces that Mitsubori has completed is especially beautiful.
Each design is exquisitely imaginative, with abstract forms evocative of flowers or leaves. But there might be another similarity tugging at the corners of your mind, and there’s a hint in the way Mitsubori ends the above tweet with an emoji of an oni, or Japanese demon…because each of these nerikiri sweets is actually an edible homage to the cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
The easiest salute to spot is the one that share the iconic green-and-black checkerboard pattern of main character Tanjiro’s costume.
Likewise, the piece for Nezuko isn’t too hard to pick out, what with its recreation of her bamboo gag.
Rounding out the core trio is blond-boy buddy Zenitsu…
…and of course, you can’t leave out Rengoku, what with his stealing the show in the most successful Japanese movie of all time thanks to his fiery personality and equally fiery hairstyle.
Fitting her role as the Insect Hashira, Shinobu’s butterfly hair accessory and segmented-wing cloak pattern show up in her nerikiri,
You might miss them at first glance, but look carefully and you can spot the facial features of a boar, and the texture of its fur, in the Inosuke piece, where the half covering also serves as a reference to the character’s masked status.
And rounding out the Demon Slayers is Giyu, with a nerikiri piece that matches his asymmetrical haori coat.
Naturally, Demon Slayers need some demons to slay, and so Mitsubori has also created some villainous nerikiri treats for stripe-faced adversary Akaza…
…and archnemesis Muzan Kibutsuji.
▼ This might be the most intimidatingly sinister-looking dessert we’ve ever seen.
Given the immense amount of time that went into making each piece, Mitsubori obviously has no plans of producing them for commercial sale. We’re not sure any true Demon Slayer could bring themselves to eat such a beautiful tribute to the series anyway, so really, this is one of those rare cases where we’re happy to look but not eat.
Source: Twitter/@1357850417128873984 via IT Media
Top image: Twitter/@1357850417128873984
