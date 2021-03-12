Anti-Angel weapon installed to celebrate the end of the Eva anime franchise.

As the tallest structure in Japan, the Tokyo Skytree stretches father into the sky than anything else in Japan. However, these days it’s drawing visitors because of something stuck into the ground.

Piercing the pavement near the base of the tower is the Spear of Longinus, the metaphysical polearm from anime franchise Evangelion. Because Eva plays fast and loose with the official size of its giant robots, there’s no official length for the spear, so we can’t authoritatively say it’s “life-sized,” but we can say it’s gigantic.

So what’s it doing here? Well, back in December the Evangelion Tokyo Skytree Project kicked off, in celebration of the upcoming release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, which at that time was right around the corner with an opening date of January 23. However, coronavirus cautions caused the movie’s premiere to be delayed until March 8, and with the Evangelion Tokyo Skytree Project originally slated to end on March 31, that didn’t give fans much time to come and enjoy the Skytree’s special Evangelion-themed decorations and displays after watching the movie

▼ A special Eva video/music program in the Skytree Round Theater observation deck is part of the project.

So the decision was made to extend the Evangelion Tokyo Skytree Project, and also to give it a few new attractions, like a longer Round Theater program and installing the Spear of Longinus.

The Skytree itself will be lit up in the colors of Evangelion Unit-01, 00, 02, Mark.06, and Unit-08 on the evenings of March 19, 20, and 21, with the 634-meter (2,080-foot) spire cycling through the colors of the titular mecha from 6:45 to 8 p.m.

One especially cool point: since the Spear of Longinus is located in the Sky Arena plaza on the fourth floor of the Skytree Town entertainment center, it’s completely free to see, with no admission to the tower itself necessary.

The Evangelion Tokyo Skytree Project will now run until May 31. And as for Thrice Upon a Time, if you’re wondering whether the grand finale of the Evangelion anime franchise is worth watching, we’ve got an answer (two answers actually) right here.

Source, images: PR Times

