The cast of the hottest shonen series show up in Shibuya.

Shibuya Station is one of the busiest in Tokyo, with five different train lines and three subway ones all converging at the rail hub. But it’s also right in the middle of downtown, where space is at a premium. because of that, most of the station is made up of long tunnels that run for blocks and blocks under the city streets.

Of course, long tunnels mean long walls, and right now one of them is being put to very good use, serving as a massive canvas for giant, amazing character art from anime/manga hit Jujutsu Kaisen.

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s manga having come to an end, and Attack on Titan just a few weeks away from its conclusion, Jujutsu Kaisen has stepped in to fill the void for actively ongoing shonen manga action series. In keeping with its occult theme, the Shibuya Station mural is accompanied by the written proclamation “A cursed curtain covers Shibuya.”

The artwork went up earlier this month to commemorate the release of the 15th collected volume of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Fans looking to make a pilgrimage can find it by taking the large staircase near the statue of Hachiko the dog down into the station and then following the signs for the entrance to the Fukutoshin subway line, which will eventually take them to the hall where they’ll see the mural on their right-hand side.

In addition to the wall, the cast can also be found on pillars throughout the corridor, rendering them in approximately life size.



▼ Fushiguro’s outfit doesn’t look too far off from what you might see on the streets of fashion-conscious Shibuya.

▼ The whole thing is giving us some happy flashbacks to the last time Shibuya Station got taken over with manga artwork.

The Jujutsu Kaisen mural will be on display until March 14.

Photos ©SoraNews24

