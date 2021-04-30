Not that long ago Miru was a stray, but now he’s living the good life.
A little over two years ago, Japanese Twitter user @yukamilboy was taking his dog for a walk when he came across a stray kitten. Noticing its frail condition, he took it to a vet for an examination, then brought it home to nurse it back to health.
今日のおはようミルちゃん！朝のゴミ出し後。前後の確認も忘れません。 pic.twitter.com/dAERjIJuc3— ゆかみるぼー (@yukamilboy) April 19, 2021
Fast forward to today and the cat, who @yukamilboy named Miru, is still part of the household. But @yukamilboy didn’t just acquire a new pet, he acquired a new pet to walk too. Ever since he was a kitten, Miru has enjoyed being carried around in a sling on strolls through the neighborhood, resting his paws on top of @yukamilboy’s hands as he’s cozily cradled.
少しだけ時間があったので朝散歩。今日も透明感があふれています。 pic.twitter.com/O9DRDCTvqH— ゆかみるぼー (@yukamilboy) March 18, 2021
It’s a surprising hobby for a cat, seeing as how going for walks with your owner is typically more of a dog thing. However, Miru’s break with standard feline psychology doesn’t extend so far as to enjoy getting wet, so when it rains does that mean the day’s walk is cancelled?
No, it just means Miru needs an umbrella, which @yukamilboy is happy to provide.
今日は雨が降ったり止んだり。それでも散歩に行きたいらしい。 pic.twitter.com/cbs7uQCw8v— ゆかみるぼー (@yukamilboy) April 14, 2021
With Miru sitting in the sling near his owner’s waistline, if @yukamilboy only held a for-humans umbrella above his own head the kitty would still get rained on. So instead, Miru gets a cover of his own, large enough to keep him dry, but compact enough that @yukamilboy can grip it between the fingertips of the hand on the arm he’s bracing his pet with, leaving his other hand free, ostensibly, to hold a full-sized umbrella for himself.
The clear material even keeps Miru’s view unobstructed, since @yukamilboy says he’s full of curiosity and enjoys watching the birds in the trees and the way leaves and other things rustle in the wind.
今日のおはようミルちゃん！ちょっとだけ朝散歩。だんだんと暖かくなってきたので、ミルちゃんも玄関で散歩アピールすることが多くなりました😊 pic.twitter.com/qCIfUVwIap— ゆかみるぼー (@yukamilboy) March 25, 2021
This isn’t to say that Miru can’t have fun when he’s indoors, though. Recently he’s into crawling into hiding under blankets, and he also enjoys just lazing about.
最近はシーツの中に入るのが好きみたい。布団の入り方、間違えてるみたいでかわいいです😍 pic.twitter.com/EsF7xTw8ra— ゆかみるぼー (@yukamilboy) April 25, 2021
今日もゴロン遊び(男の戦い)をしています。ちょっと離れたところでお腹を見せて寝転ぶのが可愛いです。 pic.twitter.com/JwkkVw4veh— ゆかみるぼー (@yukamilboy) April 16, 2021
Basically, he and @yukamilboy can be happy together rain or shine, which sounds like the perfect owner/pet relationship.
Source: Twitter/@yukamilboy via IT Media
Images: Twitter/@yukamilboy
