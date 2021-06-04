Cast of occult hit shares hallway with characters from other popular manga.



Like a lot of long-running anime/manga hits, Jujutsu Kaisen’s story is divided up into arcs. One of them called the “Shibuya Incident Arc,” starts off in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood, and in a case of life imitating art there’s a Jujutsu Kaisen happening taking place in the real Shibuya right now.

Over the past few days, fans making their way through Shibuya Station, one of Tokyo’s most convenient rail hubs, have been enjoying the pleasant surprise of being greeted by an awesome art wall featuring gigantic illustrations of the series’ cast.

This actually isn’t the first time for Jujutsu Kaisen to take over part of Shibuya Station, as you might recall that the franchise did something similar back in March. The spring Shibuya incident, though, was a salute to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and so it was entirely in black-and-white.

This time around, it’s the Jujutsu Kaisen anime that the spotlight is shining on. That means not only are the illustrations of the animated charter designs, but the art is full-color too!

The manga art wall was to celebrate the release of Jujutsu Kaisen’s 15th collected volume, and the reason for the new one is to spread the word about merchandiser Sega’s current Jujutsu Kaisen Sega Lucky Kuji, a 650-yen (US$6.30) blind-buy/lottery at 7-Eleven and Ito Yokado stores where you can prizes such as plushies, pins, acrylic art stands of the characters in their paint-speckled outfits seen here.

You might have noticed one other difference between this art wall and the last one, in that the new one is smaller than the last. While that is kind of a bummer for fans of Jujutsu Kaisen specifically, general anime/manga enthusiasts will be happy to know that the remaining space is also used for showcasing the otaku arts, with the cast of manga Kaiju No. 8 gracing the hall.

Shibuya Station itself is a network of tunnels that stretches for several city blocks, so if you’re looking for this specific spot, the easiest way to get there is to go down the stairway located next to the Hachiko Ticket Gate for the JR Yamanote Line. Once you’re at the bottom, head towards the subway’s Fukutoshin Line Chuo (central) Ticket Gate, and you’ll spot the Jujutsu Kaisen characters on the right side of the passage, where they’ll be through June 6.

