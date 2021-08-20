Ramen and okonomiyaki made with the Colonel’s blend of 11 herbs and spices?

The “K” in KFC stands for “Kentucky,” but the fried chicken chain’s culinary reach and inspirations now go far beyond the borders of the landlocked eastern U.S. state. KFC Japan, for example, has offered such localized fare as frozen matcha dessert drinks and rice bowls.

But there’s still plenty of as-yet untapped potential to meld KFC and Japanese cuisine, and the chain is now giving home chefs more ways to do just that with a series of “KFC arrangement” recipes. Let’s take a look at one of the most mouthwatering, Chicken Broth Soba (which in this case is actually ramen).

Ingredients:

● Ramen noodles (1 pack)

● Original Recipe KFC chicken (1 piece)

● Chicken bones (3 Original Recipe pieces’ worth)

● Water (3 cups)

● Kombu kelp (5-centimeter/2-inch square)

● Green onion tip (5-centimeter piece)

● Ginger peel (one knob’s worth)

● Salt (1/3 teaspoon)

● Soy sauce (1 teaspoon)

● Leek (1)

● Black pepper

Step 1: Remove chicken meat from bone. Warm meat in microwave for 30-40 seconds. Slice leek with diagonal cuts.

Step 2: Put all bones (including from the piece you removed the meat from) into a pot along with the water, kombu, green onion tips, and ginger. Bring to a boil and skim off any scum/foam from the surface. Cook on low heat for 30 minutes. Strain with a colander, then combine liquid with salt and soy sauce.

Step 3: Boil water in a separate pot and cook the ramen noodles in it. Drain the water, transfer the noodles to a bowl, and add the broth made in Step 2, plus the chicken meat, sliced leeks, then season with pepper to taste.

And just like that, we know exactly what we’re eating for lunch! But what about dinner? Well how about KFC’s take on okonomiyaki, the hearty pancake-style dish, presented here in the Kansai-style that’s popular in central Japan?

Fluffy Okonomiyaki

Ingredients (makes two okonomiyaki):

● Small KFC coleslaw (2 orders)

● Boneless KFC chicken (1 piece)

● Okonomiyaki flour (50 grams/1.8 ounces)

● Water (60 milliliters/2 ounces)

● Mozzarella cheese (20 grams/0.7 ounces)

● Vegetable oil

● Okonomiyaki sauce

● Katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes)

● Aonori (dried seaweed powder)

Step 1: In a bowl, mix the coleslaw and cheese. Cut the chicken into two-centimeter (0.8-inch) pieces and add them to the mixture.

Step 2: Add oil to frying pan or hot plate and bring to medium heat. Pour in mixture from Step 1. Once mixture browns, flip it over and cook other side.

Step 3: Season to taste with okonomiyaki sauce, katsuobushi, and aonori.

These are just two of the tasty ideas KFC has come up with. Others include putting some KFC chicken and matsutake mushroom soup mix in with your rice in the rice cooker…

…and creations inspired by non-Japanese cuisine, like this “Bread Stew of Dreams” that uses a whole cubic loaf of bread.

The whole list of recipes can be found on the KFC Japan website here. Just make sure you don’t eat all your ingredients on the way home.

Source: KFC Japan, PR Times

Images: KFC Japan

