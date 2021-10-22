And you can only get it at Family Mart for a limited time!

Starbucks has a series of prepackaged drinks called “Chilled Cups”, which can be found at most convenience stores around the country. They come in standard flavors like Cafe Latte, Espresso, and Matcha Latte, but like most Starbucks products, every few months they’ll put out a limited-edition flavor that we just have to try.

Their latest flavor, for example, is Caramel Brulee with Coffee Jelly, and judging by the description, it sounds more like a dessert than a drink!

The base of the drink is, of course, Starbucks’ trademark rich coffee, flavored with the delightful bittersweetness of caramel brulee. As you might have guessed from the name, it’s also got coffee jelly inside, but unlike previous Starbucks Chilled Cup releases, this one has more coffee jelly than ever before! You’re guaranteed to get a mouthful with every sip.

The cup design is really appealing, with multiple colors waving around the cup in layers, representing the mixing of the coffee, caramel brulee, and coffee jelly elements. Plus, it comes with a domed lid, so you can pretend you’re drinking a Frappucino while you’re enjoying it.

The Starbucks Caramel Brulee with Coffee Jelly Chilled Cup is now available for the suggested retail price of 248 yen (US$2.17), together with the Butterscotch Latte. The Caramel Brulee flavor is only available at Family Mart, though, so if you’re looking for something to treat yourself with, head to your nearest Famima and pick one up!

