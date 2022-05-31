Espresso shots aren’t the only kind of shot at Starbucks now.

Can’t get enough of Starbucks collaborations in Japan? Well, here’s a drinkable one! On May 27, Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo teamed up with Japanese fashion brand Ambush to create a line of tequila- and cold brew-based drinks exclusively available at Starbucks’ Nakameguro Reserve Roastery location.

Ambush was started by Japanese designers Yoon and Verbal in 2008, and they draw inspiration from Tokyo pop art. They’ve collaborated with a number of fashion labels in the past such as Louis Vuitton, Nike, and Converse, but this is their first beverage collaboration with Starbucks Reserve Roastery.

▼ Ambush and Starbucks also released a video about the collaboration in English.

There are three drinks in the series, all of which feature a mixture of cold brew coffee and either tequila or iced tea. You could argue that they don’t come cheap, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration.

Cold Brew Margarita (2,700 yen [US$21])

The first drink is pretty self-explanatory. It’s a combination of cold brew, tequila, and a dash of lime juice for the perfect combination of caffeine and alcohol. If you really want to enjoy the flavors of both the cold brew and the tequila, this is the drink to get.

Cold Brew Tequonic (2,700 yen)

This drink mixes cold brew, tequila, and tonic water. The slight fizziness from the tonic water combined with the caffeine of the cold brew will definitely wake you up.

Cold Brew Freeee (2,000 yen)

This is the only non-alcoholic drink available in the series. It’s a mixture of Teavana tea and cold brew with hints of lavender and sage for a sophisticated mocktail experience.

▼ Don’t worry, the price tag also includes extras, like this card explained below.

By purchasing any one of the cocktails, you’ll also receive a couple of goodies: a ganache decoration and a special card designed by Yoon. The cards are limited stock, so if you really want one, it would be better to go sooner than later. And if you need to get some food in your stomach before drinking, start at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Ginza for the all-you-can-eat buffet!

