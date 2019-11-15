Neko Neko Shokupan serves up the most kawaii sliced bread in Japan.

While Japan is known for its traditional breakfasts consisting of rice, fish and miso soup, in today’s modern world more and more time-starved households are opting for quick and easy western options in the morning.

In fact, toast for breakfast has become so popular that specialty bread shops have been popping up all over the country in recent years, and one of the latest to open its doors is Neko Neko Shokupan, which literally translates to “Cat Cat Sandwich Bread”.

Operated by Japan’s popular Heart Bread Antique bakery brand, Neko Neko Shokupan aims to stand out from its competitors with a very kawaii product: cat-shaped bread. And while Japan’s Blue Jean Bakery and Cafe previously brought out sliced bread in the shape of cats in limited numbers, Neko Neko Shokupan aims to blow them out of the water by serving up four different flavours of neko bread every day year-round at six locations.

▼ The four type of breads offered are: Plain, for 450 yen (US$4.14) plus tax; and Chocolate, Azuki red bean, and Cheese, for 680 yen each, plus tax.

Neko Neko Shokupan proudly uses 100-percent fresh milk (the star ingredient of Japanese shokupan is typically milk), and as it hasn’t been watered down, each loaf is said to contain a rich, milky flavour with a soft and chewy texture.

After opening stores in Aichi and Gifu prefectures in July, where loaves sold out almost immediately, Neko Neko Shokupan has just announced it will be opening its very first outlet in Tokyo. And given that Blue Jean’s cat bread was only offered for sake in Osaka, this will be the first time for Tokyo-ites to get their paws on a loaf of kitty slices.

To celebrate the occasion, the bakery will be running an Instagram campaign from 11 November to 15 December, where users who post a photo with the three hashtags ＃ねこねこ食パン＃MILK100％ and＃北砂 (Neko Neko Shokupan, Milk 100% and Kitasuna, the location of the new store) and get at least 30 likes will receive a 30-yen discount on a loaf of cat bread at the new store.

The new cat bread is so photogenic that Instagram will no doubt be flooded with photos of kitty toast and sandwiches soon. And if you’re not artistically inclined, the bakery suggests simply using a chocolate decoration pen to add kitty features to each slice, so you can bring your bread to life and literally enjoy a slice of kawaii at any time of the day!

The new Neko Neko Shokupan store will be opening at the Ario Kitasuna shopping mall in Tokyo’s Koto Ward on 15 November.

Bakery information

Neko Neko Shokupan / ねこねこ食パン

Located inside Ario Kitasuna / アリオ北砂

Address: 2 Chome-17-1 Kitasuna, Koto City, Tokyo

東京都江東区北砂２丁目１７−1

Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Website

