An enchantingly comfy way to stay toasty this winter.

With Japan having extreme temperature differences between the hottest and coldest times of the year, a lot of people have begun bundling themselves up in warm roomwear as we get deeper into autumn. But what if you want something that’s not just cozy and cute, but a little magical too?

Then you’ll want to slip on Japan’s new roomwear witch’s cape.

We’ve primarily come to think of lifestyle brand Felissimo as our source for all things cute cat-related, but the company also has a sub-division it calls the Department of Magic (or Mahou-bu, in Japanese). For the latest entry in its growing collection of wizardly wardrobe pieces, the Department of Magic has conjured up what it calls the “Feel Like a Witch at Home Warm Soft-Wrap Cape.” Made of plush polyester that’s warm, soft, and light, the cape has slits for you to pass your arms through, but is otherwise a proper cape to protect you from cold coming from the front, back, or sides.

Mixing fantasy-realm style and real-world practicality, the garment features golden embroidery and mystical-looking crests on the collar…

…but also fluffy lined pockets on either side, in which you can place your smartphone, wand, or whatever other techno-magical equipment you want to keep close at hand.

The Feel Like a Witch at Home Warm Soft-Wrap Cape is available online here through Felissimo’s online shop for 6,490 yen (US$57). And should you require fashionable witchly attire for outside the home, the Department of Magic has you covered on that too.

