A veritable shrine to the virtual idol.

There’s a lot of crossover between computer enthusiasts and fans of Hatsune Miku. Miku is, after all, the world’s first successful virtual idol, whose songs and dance routines are all created in digital space.

So it’s not a shock that Beagle, a PC parts shop in the town of Kitami, Hokkaido Prefecture, recently had a customer come in and ask for help putting together a custom Hatsune Miku-themed PC. But this customer is a true Miku superfan, and not the sort to be satisfied with anything as simple as a case in the Vocaloid’s blue-green image color or a sticker slapped on the side. No, this customer had something much more involved in mind, and Beagle recently tweeted out the result.

Two of the panels are clear glass, allowing us to see inside the PC where an entire Hatsune Miku figure is standing! As the camera sweeps around, we can see it’s not just the cooling fans that are spinning, but also the turntable that Miku is standing on, so that the figure is continually rotating and can be admired from all angles.

A few components sport the rainbow color-cycling effect that’s become the visual shorthand for “gaming PC” in Japan, but the really cool light show is to their left, where there’s an LCD display with a full-color animated GIF of Miku dancing.

Beagle points out that the customer provided the figure and loaded in the GIF , making the final work of art sort of a collaborative effort. The shop took care of the rest, though, and laid the foundation for a truly one-of-a-kind build.

Unfortunately for those not in the neighborhood, Beagle doesn’t do mail order projects, so if you want them to put together something similar for you, you’ll need to stop by their shop in Kitami. With the town located on the northeast side of Japan’s northernmost prefecture, it’s more than a little out of the way for most people, but for a PC this awesome, it looks like a trip could definitely be worth it.

Beagle / ビーグル

Address: Hokkaido Kitami-shi Hakuyo-cho 590-5

北海道北見市柏陽町590-5

