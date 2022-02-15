Yet another reason to visit Kitty-yoto.

Japanese hotel chain Resi Stay designs rooms that are both practical and stylish, with some functioning like mini-apartments. They also pride themselves on their interior design, especially their themed rooms like the Hello Kitty-themed room at their Kyoto Nishiki branch.

Now Resi Stay The Hotel Kyoto in central Kyoto has a brand-new Hello Kitty-themed room!

▼ Every inch of it has shoutouts to the popular character, like this artistic wall.

This Hello Kitty room combines modern and cute pieces with traditional Japanese elements like sliding doors, paper screens, and more. Even the wallpaper has the famous cat on it, wearing kimono and sipping a cup of matcha green tea.

▼ You’ll feel like you’re hanging out in the garden with her.

But probably the cutest part of the room is the sitting area. The table is made to look like a cup of matcha, and the sofa and cushions look like three-colored mochi (sanshoku dango) complete with “skewers”.

▼ There are also ottomans and stools made in an image of the flower-shaped wagashi, or Japanese confections.

One of the most traditional and eye-catching parts of the wall is the round “windows” through which you can see Hello Kitty enjoying the beauty of a Japanese garden in her kimono.

▼ Just look at this serene scene!

▼ You can see her silhouette in other areas, too.

And since Resi Stay hotels are meant to be both stylish and useful, the room comes with all sorts of amenities like a refrigerator, washing machine, Wi-Fi, a microwave-convection oven, iron, vacuum, and more.

▼ You may or may not want to live there after staying for a night.

If you reserve this Hello Kitty room, you’ll also get a few presents like a free Hello Kitty tote bag, mask, hand sanitizer, and mask case. And while you can’t take it home with you, you’ll also get a robe to wear inside the hotel that is — you guessed it — Hello Kitty-themed.

The room can fit up to four people, so if you have a group trip (or even a solo trip) planned to Kyoto when the coronavirus situation has settled down, consider booking this room! You won’t find a cuter place to stay to prepare for your Hello Kitty-themed wedding.

Hotel information

Resi Stay The Kyoto

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Shimogyo-ku, Gakurincho 308-2

京都府京都市下京区学林町308-2

Website

Sources: Resi Stay, PR Times via Nijimen

Images: Resi Stay

