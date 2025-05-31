Find out what happens when a father books a night here to impress his daughter.

Our reporter P.K. Sanjun loves his daughter Rei, encouraging all her interests which, over her eight years, have ranged from Anpanman to Precure, Pokémon, Conan, Doraemon, and Crayon Shin-chan.

In between, Rei has had a soft spot for Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, so P.K. has travelled to Sanrio Puroland with her, and even bought up stacks of Happy Meals when they came with little Hello Kitty plushies, all to put a smile on her face.

So when he heard about a new Hello Kitty-themed room at Asakusa’s Tobu Hotel in Tokyo, his daughter immediately sprang to mind. However, he hadn’t heard her mention Hello Kitty in a while so he wasn’t sure if that was a phase that had passed, but when he asked her if she wanted to stay there, her eyes widened as she told him, “I want to go! I definitely want to go! I absolutely want to stay there!!”

▼ So off they went.

Though there are a few hotels around Japan with Hello Kitty-themed hotel rooms, this is the only one in Tokyo’s 23 wards, and there are actually two rooms to choose from: the “Sakura Celestial Maiden Room” and the “Wa-Modern Room”.

▼ At his daughter’s request, they stayed in the Sakura Celestial Maiden Room.

Just as the name suggests, Hello Kitty, or “Kitty-chan” as she’s known in Japanese, was dressed as a celestial maiden, welcoming P.K. and Rei to their night’s stay with an array of traditional motifs, and swirls of cherry blossoms in full bloom.

There were two large murals of Kitty-chan on the walls, and although the sweet cat was in costume for this event, Kitty-chan’s signature bow was still evident, appearing on the beds, in the form of pillows…

▼…and as handles on the bedside drawers.

With four beds inside, there wasn’t a lot of room to move around, but there was a beautiful Japanese-style space in the corner, with a low table and chairs, pink tatami mats with Hello Kitty bows on the edges, and a large plushie of Kitty-chan, as celestial maiden, sitting on the floor like a hostess at a traditional Japanese inn.

Rei-chan squealed in delight upon seeing Kitty-chan, giving her a huge hug that showed P.K. just how strong the Sanrio bonds still were in his daughter.

Hello Kitty was like a magnet for Rei, giving her a burst of excited energy that saw her jumping around the room. P.K. was so delighted to see her so hyped that he let her run wild for a little while, figuring she would eventually wear herself out from all the excitement.

However, P.K. didn’t quite realise the extent of his daughter’s love for the cat, and the themed room, because at 10 p.m., after they’d had dinner and their nightly baths, Rei, who would normally be dozing off at this time, was as excited as ever.

▼ In fact, her voltage just kept rising.

With her eyes wide open, Rei didn’t look sleepy at all, and although P.K. couldn’t match her excitement at being inside a pink Hello Kitty-themed room, he was happy to indulge her, allowing her to leap and squeal until she eventually wore herself out, by which time it was past 11:30 p.m.

▼ Rei fell fast asleep as if her battery had run out, hugging Kitty-chan instead of her dad.

They both slept like logs in Hello Kitty’s celestial paradise, and the next day, before checking out, Rei gave Kitty-chan one last hug while whispering, “I’ll definitely come and stay again.”

Although P.K. couldn’t see Kitty-chan respond to Rei’s whispers, he had a feeling his daughter and Hello Kitty were on a different wavelength to him, communicating in secret ways he wasn’t able to understand.

After their night in the themed room, P.K. learned that a girl’s love for Hello Kitty has the power to outlast all other character obsessions, and he also learned that if you stay in this room with a Kitty-obsessed child you may not get a lot of sleep, but you will get a ton of brownie points as a parent.

Hotel information

Asakusa Tobu Hotel /浅草東武ホテル

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Asakusa 1-1-15

東京都台東区浅草1-1-15

Website

Photos©SoraNews24

