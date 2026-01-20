Make a wish on not one but two little stars while you’re on vacation in western Tokyo this spring.

The Keio Plaza Hotel in Hachioji in western Tokyo will soon be offering a fancy new set of themed rooms in an original collaboration with character company Sanrio. The stars this time around are, well, stars in their own right.

Sanrio’s Little Twin Stars are the collective name for fraternal twins Kiki (the younger brother) and Lala (the older sister) from the Land of Stars. They debuted way back in 1975, the same year as My Melody and only shortly after Hello Kitty, making last year their 50th anniversary. While the Twins often seem to be relatively under the radar compared to some of their more famous pals, they came in 7th place overall in the 2025 Sanrio Character Popularity Ranking–which is nothing to scoff at considering Sanrio boasts around 450 total characters. This new collaboration even seems like it’s been written in the stars ever since Kiki and Lala joined Hello Kitty for a special themed buffet at the same hotel a couple of years ago, and now it’s their time to shine front and center.

Two rooms available in the original design will host their first guests on March 18, though reservations began being accepted as of January 16. The room design itself relies heavily on the pink, purple, and blue often seen in Little Twin Stars imagery, also making no short use of star-shaped pillows and a lovely illustrated star-scape on the ceiling. Each room will also include themed amenities that can be taken home after your stay such as small mascot toys, cotton bags, and bath/toiletry accessories, all with the special designs.

The rate per person for one room with two people is 30,000 yen (US$190) while the rate per person for one room with three people is 23,700 yen. A maximum of four guests are allowed to stay in one room.

The Little Twin Stars rooms follow in the footsteps of Keio Plaza Hotel Hachioji’s Hello Kitty and My Melody & Kuromi-themed rooms that opened on a permanent basis in July 2023, making these ones the third Sanrio-featured collaboration on site. Other Keio Plaza Hotel locations have also offered Sanrio-themed rooms for some time now. In any case, we hope that your stay is filled with so much magic from start to finish that you’ll be seeing stars for a long time.

Keio Plaza Hotel Hachioji / 京王プラザホテル八王子

Address: Tokyo-to, Hachioji-shi, Asahi-cho 14-1

東京都八王子市旭町 14-1

