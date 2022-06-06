Multiple designs to keep you dry and show off your love for the start of the Super Mario franchise.

Summer is the season of fun in Japan, what with all the festivals, fireworks exhibitions, and ample opportunities for beach trips that come with the lengthy coastlines of an island nation. Before all that can happen, though, you have to make it through the early-summer rainy season that’ll be starting any day now.

But there’s a way to inject a little fun in even those dreary drizzly days, since when you pop open an umbrella you can also be unfurling a Super Mario level.

Wpc, a sub-brand of Osaka-based umbrella maker World Party Co., has teamed up with Nintendo for four umbrella designs based on the platforming adventures of the video game icon. While there are decades’ worth of games in the franchise, Wpc is going all the way back to when Mario first earned his Super credentials with artwork from 1985’s original 8-bit Super Mario Bros.

The most colorful and artistically immersive option is the Underwater Dot design, which makes it look like you’re swimming right along with in World 2-2.

There’s also the Block Border, which features Mario running along a brick pathway, grabbing coins and power-ups, and facing off against Goombas and Koopa Paratroopas.

There’re also two black-and-white artwork designs, called Logo Text and Character Dot.

But while monochrome pixel art may have you immediately thinking of the Game Boy, the style here is still taken from the NES Super Mario Bros., not the Game Boy’s Super Mario Land.

▼ Logo Text

▼ Character Dot

And for when the sun does come out, Wpc also has two parasol designs, one with Mario and with for Luigi, for girls or guys who want to stay in the shade.

▼ Wpc says the parasols are sturdy enough to be used as rain umbrellas too.

The vinyl umbrellas are priced at 1,980 yen (US$15.60) the parasols at 3,250 yen, and they’re both available here through Wpc’s online shop.

Source: PR Times via Japaaan

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Wpc (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!