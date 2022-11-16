Pikachu and the original starter Pokémon are joined by the Puma puma.

Pokémon is a true multimedia franchise. Both its anime and video games series are massive worldwide hits, and the success of its collectible trading card games, toy lineup, and fashion collaborations are nothing to sneeze at either.

That last category is getting a new entry this month with the release of a new team-up between the Pokémon Company and Puma, with a line of shoes and sportswear featuring the original starter Pokémon and, of course, Pikachu.

Moving from the feet up, let’s start with a look at the RS-X Pikachu, which comes in the colors of the franchise mascot and features Pikachu illustrations on the tongues and the included charm.

For a more old-school look, there’s a Pikachu version of Rider FV, and Grass-type Bulbasaur also gets his own variant of the retro-looking kicks.

The other starters are spread out to different shoe models. With Charmander heating up this pair of Slipstreams…

…and Squirtle making these Suede Classics look extra cool.

The shoes pictured above are all adult-size designs, but each is available in kids’ sizes too.

Other Pikachu parts of the project are a stylish messenger bag, perfect for lightning-fast deliveries…

…a beanie that cleverly transitions from yellow to black, just like Pikachu’s ears…

…a short-sleeved T-shirt that kind of makes it look like Pikachu is in a Pokémon battle with the Puma Logo jungle cat…

…and a zip-up fleece with Pikachu in silhouette on the chest pocket.

Rounding things out are a Charizard relaxed-fit long-sleeve crewneck…

…a Venusaur hoodie…

…and some supposedly Squirtle sweatpants.

▼ Because while Pokemon Masters live by the rule “Gotta catch ‘em all!”, everybody lives by the rule “Gotta wear pants if you’re going out.”

Prices range from 12,100 to 15,400 yen (US$87-$111) for the adult-size shoes and 9,350 to 11,550 for the kids’. The tops are between 5,500 and 14,300 yen, the messenger bag 7,700 yen, and the beanie 4,290 yen. All are available now through the Puma Japan online shop here.

Source, images: PR Times

