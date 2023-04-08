Flavors don’t get more specific than that.

Mos Burger is one of Japan’s leading fast-food chains and with good reason. The company puts a lot of effort into fresh ingredients to make some of the most flavorful burgers in the country. This, however, also makes their food a little more expensive, and less fast, compared with the competition.

Luckily for those who want all that flavor without breaking the bank or being late for appointments, an alternative is on the horizon in Mos Burger Potato Torottama Cheese Teriyaki Burger Flavor.

That name might sound familiar because this is actually the third edition of this snack food by Ajigen and Mos Burger. In 2021, a teriyaki-burger-flavored potato snack was released, and in 2022, they upped the stakes with a teriyaki-cheeseburger-flavored potato snack. Now, they’ve taken yet another step with a gooey-egg-teriyaki-cheeseburger-flavored snack.

▼ Really though, the egg seems like the least gooey thing on there.

Unlike last year’s edition, which used a blend of gorgonzola and cream cheese flavors, these upcoming potato snacks use Hokkaido-produced gouda. Also, one important thing to note is that despite their appearance and name, these aren’t really French fries. They’re much drier and harder, so it’s better to envision them as brick-shaped potato chips than tender fries.

With the very flavorful choice of cheese and generally overpowering taste of teriyaki, it’s hard to imagine how they crammed in a gooey egg flavor with all this. We’ll just have to wait to find out when it goes on sale on 14 April at Mos Burger locations and then 24 April at convenience stores and supermarkets across Japan for 220 yen (US$1.67) a bag.

Make sure you grab one while supplies last or you’ll have to wait until next year, when we’re projecting them to come out with a gooey-egg-teriyaki-cheeseburger-with-bacon-flavored potato snack.

Source: PR Times, Entabe

Images: PR Times

