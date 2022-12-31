There are 11 different items in this box–and they aren’t sample size either!!

You might already know that Japan has a culture of gifting people food after coming back from vacation. It’s kind of genius, actually, because then you don’t have to worry whether your best friend is going to hate the gaudy Hawaiian shirt you bought them, and instead you can delight them with the universal gift of food.

The best part is that, even within Japan, every region has its own omiyage, or souvenirs (which are often food), and that even includes the urban metropolis of Tokyo. In fact, Tokyo has so many specialty omiyage foods that it’s actually kind of hard to decide which ones to take home. We’ve got a list of six of some of our favorite omiyage snacks, but they’re not all exclusive to Tokyo, and that’s why our Japanese-language reporter K. Masami, who’s based out of Nara, highly recommends the “Tokyo Miyage Fuku Fuku Set”, or “Lucky Lucky Set of Tokyo Food Gifts”.

It’s actually a lucky bag (or box) only available at the end of the year and costs 9,980 yen (US$75.05), but it’s perfect if you have to buy obligatory souvenirs for a lot of people at the end of the year (or if you are a major snacker). Inside the box are not one, not two, but eleven different snacks local to Tokyo!

・Tokyo Banana Miitsuketa (Pack of 8)

A cream-filled, banana-shaped cake that is possibly one of Tokyo’s most famous snack souvenirs.

・Sugar Butter Sand Tree (Pack of 14)

A milky white chocolate filling sandwiched between two crispy, flaky pastries toasted with sugar butter.

・Caramelwich (Pack of 11)

A cookie sandwich of caramel coated in chocolate in between two caramel cookies.

・Tokyo Tamago Goma Tamago (Pack of 8)

An egg-shaped castella cake wrapped around black sesame paste with black sesame red bean paste in the middle.

・Trois Empilé Chocolat Hiyoko (Pack of 6)

A three-layer chick-shaped dessert: rich, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate surrounded by smooth chocolate red bean paste, wrapped in a fragrant dough that uses a special sweet white bean paste.

・Tokyo Station Yaki Chocolat (Pack of 12)

Baked chocolate sweets made from rich, bitter chocolate, a common souvenir of Tokyo Station.

・Tokyo Campanella Chocolat (Pack of 5)

A triple sandwich cookie made of three chocolate langue de chats and a deluxe chocolate filling.

・Katanukiya Kodomo Panda Baum and Panda Baum (1 each)

Baumkuchen cakes printed with images of pandas and baby pandas. The baby panda one is strawberry flavored.

・Edo Matsuri Ningyo Yaki Shingen-bukuro-iri (Pack of 8)

A famous street food from the neighborhood of Asakusa. Ningyo-yaki is a castella cake made into various shapes (usually a “ningyo” or “doll”) and filled with red bean paste. These ones came with a cute cloth bag.

・Tokiwado Kaminari-okoshi Honpo Joisobe

A variety pack of puffed rice cakes with a long history in Asakusa.

・Hanagataya Fuku Maneki Cafe Set

A novelty pour-over coffee pack supplied by the producer of this lucky bag, which is the perfect accompaniment to your hoard of sweets.

Each product actually comes with the paper bag you would receive if you actually bought it from its shop. One of the best and most polite ways to gift someone a souvenir is to hand it over while still inside the bag from the shop it came, so this is ideal. (Of course, if you plan on eating these all yourself, you can use them for shopping or something.)

Additionally, you don’t have to go into any stores to fight for this box of delectable snacks; it’s sold exclusively online by JR East Cross Station Retail Company through the Tokyo Miyage Kiosk Mall HANGATAYA Rakuten Market Shop and NewDays JRE Mall Shop.

Unfortunately, the Tokyo Miyage Fuku Fuku Set sold out immediately upon its release, following in the footsteps of last year’s lucky bag of Tokyo souvenirs, but luckily, it’s scheduled to go back on sale on January 1 at midnight (Japan standard time), so there’s still a chance to buy it.

You’ll have to wait by your computer on New Year’s Eve to get one before going off to your first shrine visit of the year–that is, if you don’t plan to conduct your “first lounging of the year” that night. But with so many snacks packed into this box, this is not a deal to sleep on–especially if you don’t live in the Tokyo area!

Images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]