Soy Sea Burger joins the line-up of the chain’s animal-free menu.

Japanese burger chain Mos Burger have been on the meat-free train since back in 2015 when they started offering customers soy patties made from soy-based vegetable protein. They made headlines back in 2020, when they became the first fast food chain in Japan to offer a 100-percent vegan burger on their menu, and they’ve continued to add more animal-free products to their line-up, like their vegan teriyaki burger.

But while beef burgers and chicken burgers have gotten a vegan alternative, the chain’s popular Fish Burger has so far eluded the grasp of MOS-eating vegans throughout Japan… until now.

▼ The Soy Sea Burger — 490 yen (US$3.70)

Called the Soy Sea Burger, this new burger is a vegan replica of the Fish Burger, made without any animal products. The burger bun, the patty and the tartar sauce are all completely vegan.

The ‘fish’ patty was made using a soy protein, carefully selected to create a look and texture similar to white fish, and the batter surrounding the patty was adjusted to maintain maximum crispiness. The tartar sauce, usually made from eggs, is created using cooking oil to replicate the smooth texture and the rich flavour of the egg-based original. The sauce comes in a sachet so you can add as little or as much as you’d like. The burger bun is made using soy milk, which is added in a butter-y form to create a moist texture. Spinach puree is kneaded into the bun to give it a slightly sweet vegetable taste, and an iconic green hue.

MOS Burger are creating their new burger in line with the SDGs (sustainable development goals) set forward by the United Nations, specifically, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water), which states the importance of conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. By creating their Soy Sea Burger, MOS hope to protect and preserve marine resources, and show that it’s possible to enjoy a ‘fish’ burger that doesn’t actually use any fish.

Customers should be aware that the burgers will be made in the same kitchen area as food containing animal products, and will also be produced in the same factory that produces products containing animal products.

The Sea Soy Burger will be available in most Mos Burger stores nationwide from March 24 until mid-July.

Source: PR Times

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert image: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

