Toffee apples are the star of the show in this hidden location.

The other day, our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma found a booklet entitled “19 New Things To Experience in Shinjuku” in the seat pocket of a highway bus bound for Shinjuku. Despite having worked in Shinjuku for years now, Masanuki decided to leaf through the booklet to see if anything might surprise him, and lo and behold, he found himself learning about places he’d never heard of before.

Feeling the food-loving investigative journalist stirring inside of him, he immediately jotted down the details of one particular place that took his fancy, and set about finding it as soon as he hopped off the bus.

According to what he’d read in the book, this place has branches in Shinjuku, Ikebukuro, Nagoya, and Osaka, and depending on the time you visit, there can be lines outside due to its popularity.

The Shinjuku branch ended up being super close to our office, in a quiet alley about a block away from one of the ward’s busy main streets. If he hadn’t read about it in the guidebook, there’s no way Masanuki would’ve ventured down this alley in search of food, because there didn’t appear to be any restaurants or cafes in sight.

Arriving at his destination, Masanuki found himself at…a tattoo studio?!?

Tattoos were not what Masanuki was after, because what he was searching for was Japan’s first candy apple specialty store, which goes by the fancy-sounding name Pomme d’Amour.

While the area didn’t look particularly fancy, Masanuki checked his information again and realised the store should be located on the second floor of the building.

▼ So he climbed the stairs to the second floor….

▼ …and found a door that looked like the door to a residential apartment.

“Could there really be a candy apple specialty store behind this door?” Masanuki wondered as he turned the handle. Holding his breath with trepidation, he pulled the door open and let out a sigh of relief to find a beautifully warm and brightly lit space inside.

▼ It’s like a secret hideaway!

Masanuki wasn’t the only one to know about this secret hangout, as two high school girls were seated in one corner, taking photos while eating their bright red candy apples.

Stepping over to the counter, Masanuki ordered the plain candy apple for 600 yen (US$4.44). He was then handed a wooden stick, which staff told him he should bring back to the counter when paying after eating his meal.

▼ The wooden stick, which had four strings tied around the top of it, was a fun way to signify his table number.

Taking a seat, Masanuki wondered if he should’ve ordered one of the monthly specials, which were coated in either cinnamon or chocolate flavoured toffee. However, he didn’t have time to rethink his choices because his plain candy apple — or toffee apple as it’s known in some parts of the world — was ready in seconds, served before him on a fancy wooden plate.

▼ Pomme d’amour is French for “candy apple”.

Taking a minute to admire the apple, Masanuki thought the delicate crackling of the glossy coating resembled the paint finish on a work of art.



▼ The glittering candy-coated apples are so beautiful they have a presence that elevates them beyond regular sweets.

When Masanuki eventually bit into it, the contrasting textures of crisp, candy coating and fresh, juicy apple immediately excited his palate. Then, as he chewed, the two components melded beautifully together, creating a sensation that the guidebook describes as “solid apple juice“.

It’s certainly an apt description, and because it’s made with a whole apple, it’s very satisfying to eat. As expected from a specialty store, each candy apple is specially crafted with careful attention given to every ingredient, in order to enhance the deliciousness of the fruit.

▼ The whole thing was delicious, right up to the very last bite.

Located a short three-to-four minute walk from the C7 exit at Shinjuku Sanchome Station, Pomme d’Amour is a hidden gem that’s definitely worth visiting. The store also offers takeout for customers so if the place is full when you visit, you can always pick one up to go. Then you can enjoy the crackle of the apple in nearby Shinjuku Gyoen, a park that’s particularly beautiful during cherry blossom season!

Restaurant Information

Pomme d’Amour Tokyo / ポムダムールトーキョー

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 5-9-12 K1 Building 2F

東京都新宿区新宿5丁目9-12 KIビル2F

Open: 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. (last order 7:30 p.m.)

Irregular holidays

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]