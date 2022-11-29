Will you be able to deliver a Pocky K.O.?

At the 2019 Capcom Cup, an annual video game tournament centred around the Street Fighter series, Japanese confectionery maker Glico made waves by debuting a special match that allowed gamers to beat opponents with a “Pocky K.O.”

To celebrate, a limited-edition Pocky in Street Fighter V packaging was released in the States, and then in Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam the following year. Now, the collaboration is returning to Japan for another round, this time with Street Fighter II on the packaging…and in the tie-up game accompanying the promotion.

Customers who purchase a Street Fighter II Pocky will be able to play the game by heading over to the official campaign site and entering the password printed on their pack.

The game, which can be played on computers and smartphones, is called Street Fighter II Pocky Edition, and will run in much the same way that the previous tie-up game did.

The aim of the game is to get the health gauge to a point where it resembles the proper chocolate-to-stick proportions of a Pocky stick, with the dark, depleted portion of the gauge resembling the chocolate, and the golden, remaining-health portion resembling the biscuit stick.

▼ Once the gauge resembles a Pocky stick, you have a “Pocky Chance”, which allows you to deliver a Pocky K.O. and view a special ending.

The new Pocky x Street Fighter II collaboration will begin on 29 November, with a special dedicated site available here from the same day. Glico says there’ll be some fun stuff to be found there, and they’re teasing us with a visual of a Street Fighter II Pocky Edition arcade machine, details of which they say will be revealed once the promotion begins.

▼ Fingers crossed this is a prize that people might be able to win.

The promotion runs from 29 November until 30 June, so we’ll have plenty of time to perfect out Pocky K.O.s during that time period. We can’t wait to check it out, and we’ll be sure to pour ourselves a Pocky on the Rocks when we do.

Related: Glico

Source, images: PR Times

