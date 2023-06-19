This hidden hangout will transport you to another world.

In Japan, a lot of food from abroad is ‘Japanised’, adjusted slightly to suit local tastes, so it can be hard to find authentic food that’ll truly give you a taste of what it’s like to eat overseas.

So when our reporter Seiji Nakazawa recently read about a New York pizza place that had rave reviews from foreigners on Reddit, he immediately set out to try it, hopping on a train to Kodenmacho Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line.

▼ His destination? Pizza Slice Commissary.

“I finally found it after living in Japan for eight months!” was one of the exuberant comments that Seiji had read online, and Seiji had to admit that after years of living in Tokyo, he’d never been to this place let alone heard of it.

While Pizza Slice has two other branches in Tokyo — in Shibuya and Minato wards — the Commissary branch was in an area of Nihonbashi away from the main tourist sites, which is one of the reasons why it had never been on Seiji’s radar. The neighbourhood had a nice, laid-back feel to it, and after a short three-minute walk from the station, Seiji had arrived at his destination.

The Commissary blended so well into the building that Seiji may have walked past it if he wasn’t looking for it, but when he stepped inside, he felt as if he’d walked into another world.

The inside was set up like a food court, but it had a distinct foreign vibe to it, perhaps due to the spacious layout and concrete floors. The smell of foreign food wafted wonderfully in the air, and there was English-language signage everywhere.

Most of the customers were foreigners, which heightened the sense of being overseas, and Seiji suddenly felt a rush of excitement, as if he was on a journey in a foreign land, seeking out a slice of New York pizza.

He eventually found it in the middle of the Commissary, where he eagerly perused the menu, which was written in English and Japanese, with prices in yen written in a style that made them look more like dollars.

No cash payments can be made here, so Seiji whipped out his phone and made a cashless payment for a slice of Pepperoni and a slice of Chorizo & Jalapeno, priced at 550 yen (US$3.93) and 605 yen respectively.

▼ The pizzas were displayed by the window.

▼ Pepperoni (top) Chorizo & Jalapeno (bottom)

The first thing that struck Seiji was the size, with each slice being bigger than his face.

As it turns out, it wasn’t just the size that was impressive — the thin and crispy texture of the base was also fantastic.

▼ What you’d expect from a good New York slice.

Then there was the flavour, which sent Seiji straight to pizza heaven, with the stretchy cheese being a highlight. He couldn’t choose a favourite between the two, as the pepperoni was a classic and the Chorizo & Jalapeno had a spicy kick that made it equally delicious. They were both amongst some of the best pizzas he’s ever tasted, and now that he’s found Pizza Slice in Tokyo, he may never be able to go back to other pizzas again.

So thank you, Reddit, for introducing Seiji to a great New York pizza joint in Tokyo. He can certainly see why the place is so popular with foreigners, and once more people in Japan find out about it, he reckons the place will be overrun with locals too.

Now that he’s gotten a taste of New York, Seiji can hear the new KFC N.Y. chicken burgers calling his name!

Restaurant information

Pizza Slice Commissary

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Nihonbashi Honcho 3-11-5

東京都中央区日本橋本町3-11-5

Open: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Website

Images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!