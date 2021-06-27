Starbucks… Converse Star… Tanabata Star Festival… Anyway, it’s out of this world!

Converse Tokyo and Starbucks Japan have teamed up to create a limited edition merch line that will only be sold at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo’s Nakameguro neighborhood.

This collaboration was inspired by Japan’s Tanabata Star Festival. In summary, it’s an annual holiday on July 7 that marks the day when the weaving princess Orihime and her cowherder lover Hikoboshi can meet in the night sky. If the sky is clear on July 7 they can meet, but if it’s cloudy they have to wait until next year.

So why is this Tanabata-inspired line only available at the Starbucks Roastery, you ask? Well, the Starbucks Roastery is right on the bank of the famous Meguro River — the one where you can see amazing cherry blossom illuminations every year — and Converse Tokyo is setting up office right across the river from them. So in a way, Starbucks Japan and Converse Tokyo collaborating is like Orihime meeting Hikoboshi.

The line has interior goods, kitchen goods, accessories, and more. First off is the Converse shoe-shaped vase designed by designers Ceramic Japan and .blnk. Along with the Starbucks Roastery and Converse Tokyo logo (an R with a star), it’s made in an “aurora” color to mimic the glow of a starry night sky.

▼ It costs 13,200 yen (US$119) and is a great addition to your home decor.

Next up is this beautiful mug that’s supposed to imitate the night sky illuminated by the Milky Way. There are delicate silver stars printed on the inside of the mug, adding a whole new level of design to the piece.

▼ These are 3,300 yen each.

Following the star-sprinkled drinkware theme is this glass, which is also tinted a delicate pink. Maybe it will remind you of the cherry blossoms that the Meguro River is so famous for?

▼ This is the cheapest piece in the line at just 2,530 yen.

One of the most versatile and impressive pieces in the line, arguably, is this canvas blue bucket bag. It has a simple design with the collaborative logo and a giant star on the back, and there’s even an adorable star charm on one of the straps.

▼ It’s 9,680 yen, which is totally reasonable considering the brands that made it.

But what we really love about it is that there are tons of tiny stars printed on the inside, including the brightest stars that represent Orihime and Hikoboshi — Vega and Altair, respectively.

If you like to wear your merch, these earrings are for you. Each earring represents one of the stores involved — one for Converse Tokyo and one for the Starbucks Roastery — and they’re even reversible! So if you want to be a little playful, you can have the star and cup facing outward, and if you want to be a little more subtle, they turn into copper-colored ball studs.

▼ They’re 11,000 yen a pair, which isn’t that bad considering it’s like two pairs of earrings in one.

And for your head, there’s this starry bandana that feels just like you’re looking up at the night sky on Tanabata night. The two brightest stars represent Orihime and Hikoboshi, as well as Converse Tokyo and the Starbucks Roastery.

▼ And at 2,750 yen, it’s a fairly affordable accessory.

The final piece in the lineup is this collab t-shirt that stylishly represents the meeting of Orihime and Hikoboshi (or Converse Tokyo and the Starbucks Roastery — however you want to look at it). It’s available in light blue or black, and it comes sizes small, medium, and large.

▼ You can grab these for 8,800 yen each.

Like we mentioned earlier, you can only pick these up at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Nakameguro.

We still don’t know if Orihime and Hikoboshi will be able to meet this year, but at least your wallet can meet some quality pieces to add to your home, kitchen, and wardrobe! But move fast, because once these are sold out, you won’t be able to meet them again. You can comfort yourself with these beautiful starry sweets if you miss out, though.

Cafe information

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

Address: Tokyo-to, Meguro-ku, Aobadai 2-19-23

東京都目黒区青葉台2-19-23

Open: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. (last order 10:30 p.m.) (hours may change for coronavirus prevention measures)

Sources: Converse Tokyo via Entabe

Images: Converse Tokyo

