Korea’s Shin Ramyun lineup of instant noodles from Nongshim has been taking Japan by storm recently and winning over countless fans, such as our writer Yayoi Saginomiya. The other day she was researching Nongshim Japan’s official website and found an interesting recipe for Shin Ramyun Pizza that looked too easy not to try.

It’s hard to say no to a combination of instant noodles and pizza so Yayoi quickly gathered together the following ingredients:

● 1 pack of Shin Ramyun Yakisoba

● 10 grams (0.4 ounces) of bacon

● 1 small sliced green pepper

● 60 grams (2.1 ounces) of shredded cheese

The first step involved making the Shin Ramyun Yakisoba as described in the instructions. Since this is a yakisoba variety, it involves frying the noodles in water rather than adding boiling water to a cup or bowl. Yayoi just boiled one cup of water in a frying pan and added the noodles and dried ingredients. Next, she cooked for about a minute and a half, flipped the noodles, and stir-fried until all the water evaporated before adding the powder and oil.

After that, she added half of the shredded cheese and continued cooking it. She occasionally pressed it down with her spatula to let the melting cheese seep into all the nooks and crannies between the noodles.

Since the cheese acts as a binder, Yayoi also used the spatula to shape everything into a nice pizza-like disk shape. She then continued cooking until the bottom became hardened and added the rest of the cheese along with the bacon and green pepper as toppings.

We should point out that in this method, the bacon isn’t going to be in direct contact with the cooking heat, so you might want to cook it separately, or maybe pop it in the microwave for a bit, and then add it as a topping.

After covering it and letting it cook a little more until the cheese topping melted, her Shin Ramyun Pizza was complete. Honestly, it still basically looked like yakisoba, but that’s hardly a bad thing.

Yayoi stayed faithful to the pizza premise and used a proper cutter to make some slices.

To her surprise, the slices left little strings of cheese, just like a pizza.

And even more to her surprise, it tasted a lot more like pizza than she expected. The bacon and green pepper really helped to give it that pizza vibe while still going well with the seasoning of the noodles.

Although the top had the original texture of noodles, the bottom became very crispy and felt like eating pizza dough. It’s a very different texture than normal yakisoba.

Shin Ramyun Yakisoba is one of the spicier offerings of Shin Ramyun in Japan, so this pizza packs a bit of zing in that department as well. While it takes a little more effort than just making the yakisoba, the extra time more than pays off in the end and is well worth a try for anyone who’s curious.

For those who aren’t or who are looking for more, the Nongshim Japan website has a lot of other recipe ideas that look equally as good, like a Shin Cheese Rice Omelet or Gyoza Shin Ramyun Hotpot, so check it out!

