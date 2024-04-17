Tokyo’s most famous Starbucks returns, with an improved layout overlooking the scramble crossing.

Back in November, Starbucks fans around Japan and across the world were saddened to hear that the chain’s most iconic branch overlooking Shibuya’s scramble crossing had closed its doors indefinitely.

▼ Starbucks sold its wares on the first and second floors of the QFront Building (floors in Japan are counted from the ground level, which is known as the first floor).

It soon came to light that the reason for the closure was renovations, with the building’s main tenant, media chain Tsutaya, overhauling its look over the nine floors it occupies.

Tsutaya’s renovations left the future of its resident Starbucks branch in doubt, and with a recent press release detailing some of the new areas with no mention of the green mermaid, people feared it may not open here ever again. However, just over a week before the building’s 25 April reopening, Starbucks has announced that it will indeed be returning to the building, in the same spot as before, but with a whole new design concept.

▼ Starbucks’ first floor section on street level will only sell takeout drinks, with the entrance located on Koen Dori.

Upstairs, the chain’s cafe space has been expanded to encompass the entire second floor, with an interior based around the concept of a “Starbucks green ribbon“. This design concept aims to provide “a one-of-a-kind immersive experience”, with two green ribbons to help guide customers around the space from the minute they arrive by escalator.

The first green ribbon is a 71-metre (233-foot) “audience seat” that curves around the floor and leads to the window area, where you can enjoy views of the city and the famous scramble crossing down below.

The second green ribbon is a digital art display, measuring 1 x 35 metres, which curves around the wall of the store and displays images of coffee, the intersection of Shibuya where people come and go, and Japanese culture and craftsmen. These two green ribbons are designed to “connect the city of Shibuya, the energy and diverse culture born from it and Starbucks, and guide customers to an immersive experience unique to this store.”

One of the biggest changes will be the fact that customers will now be able to purchase drinks, food and merchandise on the second floor, so there’s no longer the inconvenience of having to buy your drinks and food on the first floor and taking them up to the next level.

Another perk is the chance to pick up some exclusive Starbucks merchandise, like the Bearista Daruma Green Mini (2,600 yen [US$16.81]), which is being released here exclusively, to celebrate the renewal of the store.

Daruma are traditional papier-mâché ornaments with rounded bottoms that are believed to help make wishes come true, and this new product puts a soft green spin on the custom by adding the chain’s Bearista character to it, with the kanji for “luck” (“福”) printed on its belly.

▼ On its back is a memento of where it came from.

The revamped space on the second floor has seating for 100 people, and is just one of a number of new areas in the building where you can relax and unwind with a beverage. The new Starbucks will open its doors to the public at the same time as the entire complex reopens, from 10 a.m. on 25 April.

Store information

Starbucks Coffee Shibuya Tsutaya / スターバックス コーヒー Shibuya

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawa-cho 21-6 QFRONT 1F and 2F

東京都渋谷区宇田川町21-6 QFRONT 1F, 2F

Open 7:00 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (2F); 8:00 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (1F)

*On the 25 April reopening date, business hours will commence from 10:00 a.m.

Source: Starbucks Japan

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Starbucks Japan

