Limited-edition cherry blossom goods celebrate the beauty of the spring flowers.

After recently revealing the first sakura Frappuccino for 2023, Starbucks Japan is amping up our excitement for spring with the grand reveal of this year’s first cherry blossom goods collection, based around the concept of “Sense of Sakura Beauty“.

The collection includes embossed bottles, colour-changing drinkware and a few cute Bearista items, so let’s take a look at what’s on offer, starting with the tumblers.

▼ Stainless ToGo Logo Tumbler Embossed (3,850yen [US$28.98])

▼ Stainless Cylinder Tumbler Embossed (4,250yen)

▼ Colour Changing Tumbler (2,200yen)

▼ Cold Cup Tumbler Shining (2,400yen)

▼ Moving on to the bottles, we have the Handy Stainless Bottle (4,950yen)…

▼ …the Stainless Puchi Bottle (3,400yen)…

▼ …the Stainless Bottle Gradation (4,950yen)…

▼ …the Handle Lid Stainless Bottle (4,200yen)…

▼ …the Stainless Bottle Purple (4,000yen)…

▼ …and the Bottle Shining Blue (2,300yen)…

▼ Next up are the mugs, which include the Heat Resistant Glass Mug Twist Line (2,600 yen)…

▼ …the Heat Resistant Glass Mug Beads Handle (2,800 yen)…

▼ …the Stainless Mug (3,100 yen)…

▼ …and the Colour Changing Mug (2,700 yen), which goes from purple to pink once filled with hot liquid.

▼ Rounding out the collection is the Starbucks Campus Ring Note in pink and purple (550 yen)…

▼ …the Beverage Card Shining for 700 yen…

▼ …the Starbucks Mini Cup Gift (1,050 yen)…

▼ …the Starbucks Bearista Message Cup Gift (1,500 yen)…

▼ …and the Cooler Tote Bag (3,400 yen), which is perfect for hanami picnics.

This year’s cherry blossom goods will be in stores from 17 February, but if you’d like to grab your favourites before they sell out, you’ll want to head online, where they can be purchased from 15 February.

With the new sakura Frappuccino on sale from 15 February, Starbucks is the best place to kick off the hanami season, before the flowers start blossoming on 22 March in Tokyo.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

