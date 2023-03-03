Celebrate the season with these ‘eggcellent’ Easter treats.

Easter is pretty much not a thing in Japan. There are no customs or traditions linked to Easter; instead, much like other imported holidays such as Christmas and Valentine’s Day, it’s mostly an excuse to eat delicious Easter-themed sweets and desserts. But while doughnuts and cakes are all perfectly grand, for me, sweet Easter treats can only mean one thing — Easter eggs.

And while we’ve talked about some pretty unique Easter eggs being sold in Japan in the past, these new Easter eggs being sold at Tokyo’s Joël Robuchon stores may be the cutest we’ve ever seen.

French pâtissière Joël Robuchon was one of the most acclaimed chefs in the world, being the proud owner of 32 Michelin Stars — the most of anyone worldwide. Starting from March 20, Joël Robuchon stores across Tokyo will start selling easter eggs in the shape of a rabbit and a baby chick.

Both eggs are intricately decorated with tiny sugar flowers. The egg shells are made of white chocolate, and the bases are made of crispy chocolate flakes. The egg fillings are made using chocolate from Valrhona, a premium French chocolate manufacturer.

▼ Easter Egg Rabbit — 3,000 yen (US$22)

Rabbits are not only a symbol of Easter, but they’re also this year’s zodiac animal. The outer layer of this egg is made using white chocolate with a pink gradation, and both the flowers and carrot are edible.

▼ Easter Egg Chick — 3,000 yen

There’s nothing more Easter egg like than an actual egg with a baby chick peeking out of it! This Easter egg features a baby chick made of white chocolate dyed yellow, surrounded by a white chocolate eggshell.

As well as Easter eggs, the stores will be selling Easter-themed cakes starting from March 27.

▼ Lapin — 860 yen

This ‘petit gâteau’ is a smaller version of the Easter Egg Rabbit. Called ‘Lapin’ after the French word for rabbit, this mini cake is made from a berry mousse, with a strawberry gelée. The cake has a very gentle sweetness, and the biscuit base gives it a nice crunchy texture.

▼ Carrot Cake — 860 yen

This is a very literal interpretation of a carrot cake, as the cake is literally designed to look like a carrot poking out from the ground. The cake has a cinnamon aroma, and is made using lots of carrots and cream cheese.

Reservations for the sweet treats began on March 1, and can be purchased at all three La Boutique de Joël Robuchon stores, both Le Pain de Joël Robuchon stores or the Le Café La Boutique de Joël Robuchon Toranomon Hills store. All cakes will be available while stocks last.

Source, images: PR Times

