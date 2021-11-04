Christmas collection also includes Piplup, Pachirisu and Glaceon butts!

As the year winds down and begins to draw to a close, Pokémon fans have been keeping their ears perked for news from Mister Donut regarding their annual Christmas collection.

In past years, the Japanese doughnut chain has teamed up with Pokémon for some exclusive sweets and merch to mark the festive season, and today they revealed the popular collaboration will continue this year as well, with some bright new additions to spark up some extra excitement.

While Pikachu has been the star of recent Mister Donut collaborations — in both scary and tasty versions — this year, the electric Pokémon will be joined by another beloved character from the franchise.

▼ Eevee!

The new Eevee doughnut contains whipped cream within the soft, chewy dough, and the Pokémon’s entire face is coated in caramel-flavoured chocolate. Eevee’s fringe tuft contains whipped cream while the ears are crunchy chocolate pieces.

While this is Eevee’s first appearance as a doughnut, crowd-favourite Pikachu will be returning for its third time, due to popular demand. Both doughnuts retail for 270 yen (US$3.17) for takeout and 275 yen for eat-in customers (tax differs for takeout and eat-in in Japan).

Fans are in for an extra-special treat this year, with a new range dubbed “Furumuki Doughnuts” (“Looking Back Doughnuts“), which are priced at 194 yen for takeout and 198 yen for eat-in customers. While these are regular-looking doughnuts that aren’t shaped like Pokémon, each one comes in special packaging with a Pokémon butt square and centre, showing the character looking back over its shoulder at you.

The Eevee Furumuki Doughnut has whipped cream and chocolate cream sandwiched inside it, and is finished with coconut and caramel-flavoured chocolate.

The Pikachu Furumuki Doughnut has whipped cream and custard cream sandwiched inside it, and is finished with purin-flavoured chocolate.

The Pokémons Furumuki Doughnut has whipped cream sandwiched inside it, and is finished with a white chocolate and cider-flavoured sugar (cider in Japan is non-alcoholic and tastes like lemonade).

▼ This variety allows you to imagine you’re biting into the butt of either Piplup, Pachirisu or Glaceon.

Like previous years, the chain’s signature Pon de Ring doughnuts are re-named “Pon de Wreath” for the holidays, and this year they’ll be available in the following three flavours, priced at 162 yen each for takeout and 165 yen for eat-in.

▼ Chocolate

▼ Purin (custard pudding)

▼ White Chocolate

Once you’ve had your fill of Pokémon doughnuts, you’ll be able to continue the party all winter long with a limited-edition blanket, plate and mug.

The merchandise can only be obtained by purchasing one of the following sets:

The Doughnut Set (1,350 yen for takeout or 1,365 yen for eat-in) contains one pocket monster doughnut, a Furumuki Doughnut, and two of the Pon de Wreaths, as well as one of the merch items, packed in an original bag or box.

The Drink Set (1,450 yen for takeout or 1,465 yen for eat-in) contains one pocket monster doughnut, plus one tapioca drink and one of the Pokémon merch items, packed in an original bag or box.

All the goods and doughnuts in this year’s Christmas collection will be available at Mister Donut stores around Japan from 12 November until the end of December. After that, it’ll be time to catch all their fukubukuro lucky bags which, if last year’s release is anything to go by, will also contain some neat Pokémon goodies!

