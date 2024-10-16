Puppy pies add a dash of cuteness to the menu this autumn.

On 9 October, McDonald’s released a duo of sweet pies in Japan, but what ended up making news wasn’t the pies themselves but the cute packaging. The two menu items form the latest additions to the chain’s seasonal Sankaku (Triangle) Choco Pie range, with the Black Sankaku Choco Pie making a return after an update to its recipe last year, and the Sweet Potato and Caramel Sankaku Choco Pie being a brand new sweet filled with the flavours of autumn.

The pies have been receiving high praise from customers for their flavour, but it’s the packaging that’s stealing the show, as the black pie comes in a box that features an adorable black Shiba Inu.

▼ The pup on this “三画チョコパイ” (“Sankaku Choco Pie“) has the kanji for “black” (“黒”) on its nose.

The pink version is equally cute, with a Shiba Inu in a shade of purply brown to represent the “おいもとキャラメル” (“sweet potato and caramel”) flavours, and the kanji character for “potato” (“芋”) on its nose.

The kanji on the noses of the animals has led customers to dub them “Kuro Shiba” and “Imo Shiba“, and they’ve been receiving adoring comments like:

“OMG I have to buy these!”

“I want to eat the black Shiba Inu!”

“The Imo Shiba looks like a fox!”

“These are the cutest things I’ve ever seen at McDonald’s!”

“So adorable — makes me want to buy them both!”

These certainly are some of the cutest sweets we’ve ever seen at McDonald’s, but unfortunately they won’t be around for long, with the pink pie on the menu until early November and the black pie available until late December. So if you’d like to get a taste of these pups and meet them in person, you’ll want to stop by soon…and you can also pick up some of Hello Kitty’s beloved Samurai Mac burgers for a limited time too.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!