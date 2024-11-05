Cookies and cream sankaku pie is served up in some scary cute packaging.

On 9 October, McDonald’s added a couple of seasonal Sankaku (Triangle) Choco Pies to the menu that caught the attention of customers with their surprising packaging.

▼ The black “三画チョコパイ” (“Sankaku Choco Pie“) wowed everyone with a cute black Shiba Inu pup on the box…

▼…while the pink “おいもとキャラメル” (“Sweet Potato and Caramel”) pie came with a brown Shiba Inu on the box.

The black pie is available until late December, but the pink pie is only available until early November, giving fans an unbearably short time to spend with the brown pup. However, latest news from the chain reveals that the puppy love isn’t over, as there’s a new dog joining the lineup, and this time it’s a Dalmatian, representing the chain’s new Cookies & Cream Triangle Chocolate Pie.

Unlike the Shiba Inu pies, which place the holes neatly in the ears, the holes in the Dalmatian design look scarily like eyes at first glance. However, upon closer inspection, the dog’s eyes are actually further down the face, nearer the nose, which makes for a much cuter look.

While the Dalmatian design might not be quite as cute as the Shiba Inu boxes, the pie inside is undoubtedly good-looking. It’s actually making a return after a three-year hiatus, with a new upgrade that includes the addition of crunchy crushed corn pieces to the cocoa cookie-filled white chocolate cream.

The multi-layered, crispy triangular pie and warm, gooey chocolate-flavoured cream taste so good you might be tempted to break out a dance after eating it, as evidenced by the new commercial accompanying the release, starring Japanese actress Sari Ito and Ni-ki from boy band Enhyphen.

Priced at 180 yen (US$1.19), this sweet treat is a fun and delicious way to enjoy autumn, but like the brown Shiba Inu, it won’t be around for long, as the Cookies & Cream Triangle Chocolate Pie and its Dalmatian packaging will only be on the menu until late November.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!