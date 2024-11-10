Six magical girls from the fifth arc of the anime franchise pair off with Sanrio partners.

Friendship is a common theme in Sanrio characters’ backstories and personalities, and the many partnerships that Hello Kitty and crew have formed over the years with other brands prove their willingness to become pals with just about anyone. For example, Sanrio recently kicked off a collaboration with shonen anime series Jujustu Kaisen, and now they’ve announced a team up with smash-hit shojo franchise PreCure!

Specifically, Sanrio is crossing over with Yes! PreCure 5 GoGo!, the second season of Yes! PreCure 5, the fifth PreCure anime TV series arc, which aired in 2008.

With its bright and shiny optimism, Precure is often at the opposite end of the tonal spectrum from the edgy and macabre Jujustu Kaisen, but both Sanrio collaborations work in a similar way, with one Sanrio character teaming up with one Cure for the new merch collection, and each incorporating design cues from the other into their outfit. The pairings are My Melody/Cure Dream…

…Hello Kitty/Cure Rouge…

…Pompompurin/Cure Lemonade…

…Cinnamoroll/Cure Mint…

…Tuxedo Sam/Cure Aqua…

…and Kuromi/Milky Rose.

▼ Given that Milky Rose’s secret identity is an ordinary school girl named Kurumi, it’s no surprise that she teams up with Kuromi.

The above-pictured plushies (priced at 3,696 yen [US$25]) are officially called “mascot holders.” At about 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in height they’re big enough to be stand-alone decorations, but they also have chain straps so you can attach them to a bag for on-the-go cuteness. If you want something just as bright and colorful, but less bulky, there’s also a bag charm (1,496 yen) for each pair, with a ribbon in their image color, sparkly beads, and illustrated acrylic hearts.

Can’t choose just one pair? You can get them all assembled together on a reusable eco shopping bag (2,497 yen) and comb/mirror set (990 yen), both of which can slip inside cases styled after the Cures’ CureMo flip phone-style transformation items.

▼ The same illustrations are also featured on zipper and drawstring pouches, plus a frilly tote (2,200, 990, and 2,794 yen, respectively).

If you’re feeling lucky, compact charms (880 yen) and mini acrylic character standees (693 yen) are offered on a random blind-buy/gacha basis.

And, as is practically a part of Japanese commercial law regarding anime merchandise, a clear file set is on offer, including both A4 and A5-size files for 550 yen.

The entire lineup goes on sale November 21 at Sanrio store physical locations and through the Sanrio online shop.

