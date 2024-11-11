120-year-old ceramics company combines its talents with Totoro’s cuteness.

Annual decorative plates can end up feeling instantly dated, and not just because they have a year stamped on them. Oftentimes the designers’ intent to depict an important event or to capture the likeness of a certain public figure ends up differing from the popular mental images of them that truly take root, creating a mental and emotional disconnect when the artwork is viewed again just a few years later.

That problem can be avoided, though, by making the subject someone whose image has thoroughly cemented, perhaps as “cuddly and lovable,” in the hearts of fans…someone like Totoro.

This beautiful piece of dishware is produced by Noritake, a Nagoya-based fine ceramics company that’s celebrating the 120th anniversary of its founding this year. Looking ahead to next year, Noritake has crafted a My Neighbor Totoro “yearly plate” for 2025, filled with adorable little details and appearances by all three sizes of Totoros, Mei, Soot Sprites, and the Catbus.

Turn the 23-centimeter (9.1-inch) plate over…

…and waiting on the other side are Mei and the Baby Catbus from the My Neighbor Totoro sequel!

A wooden display stand comes bundled with the porcelain plate inside a classy Totoro-illustrated box. It’s being offered for 8,800 yen (US$59) through the online shop of Ghibli Specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku here, but with a slightly complex method. Pre-orders are open now with delivery projected for mid/late December. If the entire scheduled production batch (quantity unspecified) doesn’t sell out during the pre-order period, the remaining units will be offered for immediate purchase at a later, yet-to-be announced date.

However, this is Ghibli merch we’re talking about here, so there’s a pretty strong chance of the plate selling out during the pre-order period. If that happens, though, you can take heart in the fact that Noritake also has a number of other ceramic Totoro pieces, from mugs to plates to bowls, many for around 3,000 yen or less.

Not being tied to a specific year, these may be a little easier to get your hands on, and they’re available through Noritake’s online shop here.

